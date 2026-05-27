Trump Orders Sweeping NDAs for Federal Employees to Stem Leaks

President Donald Trump is mandating all federal employees sign non-disclosure agreements with severe penalties, citing national security risks from leaks. The move faces criticism over potential suppression of whistleblowers.

President Donald Trump is planning to require all federal employees to sign sweeping non-disclosure agreements ( NDA s) in a major effort to prevent leaks of sensitive information to journalists.

The Office of Personnel Management released a draft NDA on Tuesday that would apply to staff across all government agencies. Violators would face termination, a ban from future federal employment, and potential civil or criminal legal action. The agreement prohibits disclosure of any non-public, confidential, or proprietary information, regardless of whether it is marked as such, including details about internal operations and personnel matters. The restrictions would remain in effect for five years after an employee leaves government service.

The Trump administration justified the move by citing specific incidents where leaks endangered lives. For example, leaks to the New York Times and Washington Post before a secret raid on Venezuela in January reportedly put military forces at risk.

Additionally, a federal worker allegedly leaked names, addresses, and phone numbers of about 4,500 Immigration and Customs Enforcement employees, leading to an 8,000 percent increase in death threats, according to the Department of Homeland Security. The DHS has already begun administering polygraph tests to identify leakers. The OPM also referenced the 2022 attempted assassination of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh, which followed a leaked draft opinion on abortion rights.

OPM Director Scott Kupor defended the policy, stating that confidentiality agreements are common in the private sector and the government should not be held to a lower standard. This initiative represents Trump's latest crackdown on federal workers after a series of damaging leaks preceded the ousting of four cabinet secretaries in three months: DHS Secretary Kristi Noem, Attorney General Pam Bondi, Labor Secretary Lori Chavez-DeRemer, and Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

The president has also waged an unprecedented legal war on the press, filing numerous lawsuits against major outlets since returning to office. Notably, he sued the BBC for $10 billion over a documentary that misrepresented his January 6 speech, leading to an apology and resignations. He also sued the Des Moines Register over a poll and the Wall Street Journal over a claim about a note to Jeffrey Epstein.

FBI Director Kash Patel recently filed a $250 million defamation suit against The Atlantic over a story alleging a drinking problem. Federal law protects whistleblowers who report fraud, abuse, or misconduct to internal watchdogs or Congress, and the draft NDA explicitly excludes such disclosures from its scope. The Trump administration has been increasingly aggressive in restricting information flow. Critics argue that the broad language of the NDA could chill legitimate whistleblowing despite the exception.

The move has drawn comparisons to corporate practices, but government employees have unique obligations to the public. The OPM draft is open for public comment before finalization.

Meanwhile, the administration's legal attacks on media have drawn condemnation from press freedom advocates. The suits, often dismissed or settled, are seen as attempts to intimidate journalists. The NDA is the latest tool in Trump's arsenal to control the narrative and retaliate against perceived disloyalty within the federal workforce





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