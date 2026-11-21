President Donald Trump signed an executive order requiring federal contractors to inform the White House before sharing information with Congress and to withhold communications protected by executive privilege, risking contract termination for non-compliance as Democrats prepare investigations.

President Donald Trump has ordered federal contractors to notify the White House before sharing information about their work with Congress, tightening his administration's control over disclosures ahead of numerous potential Democratic investigations.

The executive order, signed Friday, also requires companies to withhold communications that the White House or federal agencies determine are protected by executive privilege, with contractors potentially facing termination of their government contracts if they do not comply. Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment via email outside of regular working hours. The move comes weeks before Democrats take control of both Congress chambers following their resounding win in November 3 midterm elections.

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Lawmakers have said they are preparing multiple investigations into the Trump administration's activities, including scrutiny of corporate donations to Trump's White House construction projects, alleged political interference at the Department of Justice, and agreements between the administration and major pharmaceutical firms, among others. The Executive Order The order, titled "Protecting the Executive's Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting," immediately requires all federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House and any relevant government authority of any "pending or future congressional request respecting the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch.

" Contractors must follow White House or federal agency instructions to withhold communications deemed protected by executive privilege, which is a legal doctrine that allows presidents to keep certain executive branch communications official. Companies that fail to comply could face termination of their existing federal contracts, as well as debarment from future government contracting, although the order requires agencies to consider appropriate enforcement measure rather than imposing automatic penalties.

The order claims that "certain congressional leaders have threatened to intrude on these Executive prerogatives by seeking confidential executive branch information from agencies and harassing private companies that contract with the Federal Government.

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" "The executive branch has a compelling interest in its confidential information, and the right to protect that information from disclosure even by Federal contractors pursuant to a congressional request," it continues. Legal challenges could arise if the White House uses the order to prevent contractors from complying with congressional subpoenas, as lawmakers can contest claims of executive privilege in court when seeking access to information for investigations.

The order follows White House counsel Will Scharf directing federal agencies on November 18 to get approval from his office and the White House Office of Legislative Affairs before federal employees agree to testify before congressional committees. Two days later, Scharf issued a letter saying committee chairs should not be submitting requests for information for committees until the next Congress begins.

Democrats Plan Investigations Democratic-led committees are expected to launch several simultaneous investigations into the Trump administration when the new Congress begins in early January. House minority leader and Speaker nominee Hakeem Jeffries told reporters shortly after the midterms elections that Democrats will investigate alleged corruption in the Trump administration.

"There is a cost to corruption," Jeffries said. "Pardons are apparently being paid for in exchange for turning a blind eye to corporate offenses, or in some instances, contributions apparently are being made in exchange for governmental actions that are taken that ultimately result in making life more expensive for the American people. These are all things that are going to need to be thoroughly investigated as part of our pledge to hold the crooks accountable, beginning on day one.

" Representative Robert Garcia of California, who is expected to lead the House Oversight Committee, said earlier this week that "investigations will lay the groundwork for legislation which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.

" He has sent letters directing members of Trump's family and administration officials to preserve documents. Newsweek has contacted Garcia's office for comment via email outside of regular working hours. Contact Newsweek editor on this story: Edward Pearcey.has ordered federal contractors to notify the White House before sharing information about their work with Congress, tightening his administration's control over disclosures ahead of numerous potential Democratic investigations.

, signed Friday, also requires companies to withhold communications that the White House or federal agencies determine are protected by executive privilege, with contractors potentially facing termination of their government contracts if they do not comply.take control of both Congress chambers following their resounding win in November 3 midterm elections. Lawmakers have said they are preparing multiple investigations into theThe order, titled"Protecting the Executive's Privileges and Enhancing Efficiencies in Federal Contracting," immediately requires all federal contractors and subcontractors to notify the White House and any relevant government authority of any"pending or future congressional request respecting the contractors’ communications or work with the executive branch.

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" Contractors must follow White House or federal agency instructions to withhold communications deemed protected by executive privilege, which is a legal doctrine that allows presidents to keep certain executive branch communications official. Companies that fail to comply could face termination of their existing federal contracts, as well as debarment from future government contracting, although the order requires agencies to consider appropriate enforcement measure rather than imposing automatic penalties.

The order claims that"certain congressional leaders have threatened to intrude on these Executive prerogatives by seeking confidential executive branch information from agencies and harassing private companies that contract with the Federal Government.

" "The executive branch has a compelling interest in its confidential information, and the right to protect that information from disclosure even by Federal contractors pursuant to a congressional request," it continues. Legal challenges could arise if the White House uses the order to prevent contractors from complying with congressional subpoenas, as lawmakers can contest claims of executive privilege in court when seeking access to information for investigations.to get approval from his office and the White House Office of Legislative Affairs before federal employees agree to testify before congressional committees.

Two days later, Scharf issued aDemocratic-led committees are expected to launch several simultaneous investigations into the Trump administration when the new Congress begins in early January. House minority leader and Speaker nominee Hakeem Jeffries told reporters shortly after the midterms elections that Democrats will investigate alleged corruption in the Trump administration.

"There is a cost to corruption," Jeffries said. "Pardons are apparently being paid for in exchange for turning a blind eye to corporate offenses, or in some instances, contributions apparently are being made in exchange for governmental actions that are taken that ultimately result in making life more expensive for the American people. These are all things that are going to need to be thoroughly investigated as part of our pledge to hold the crooks accountable, beginning on day one.

"which helps all Americans. This is just the beginning.

" He has sent letters directing members of Trump's family and administration officials to preserve documents.