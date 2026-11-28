President Trump has issued an executive order directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress.

President Trump has issued an executive order requiring federal contractors and subcontractors to consult the White House before answering congressional inquiries and withhold information deemed privileged.

The directive anticipates an aggressive oversight push from Democrats when they take control of Congress in January, including scrutiny of contracts with companies linked to Trump’s family. The administration is also tightening control over agency responses, setting up potential legal battles over how far executive privilege can shield information from Congress.

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President Trump is directing federal contractors and subcontractors to consult with his administration about inquiries they receive from Congress and to withhold any communications that the White House considers privileged, according to an executive order issued late Friday. The companies must also coordinate with the White House and U.S. agencies on “appropriate responses” to any such requests, the order says.