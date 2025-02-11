Trump Orders End to Penny Production, Sparking Debate over Cost and Impact

President Trump has directed the Treasury Department to halt the production of new pennies, citing the cost of minting exceeding their face value. The move has ignited a debate about the economic and social implications of eliminating this long-standing currency.

President Donald Trump is taking a stance on a seemingly small issue, aiming to eliminate the production of the U.S. penny. Trump, in a recent post on his Truth Social platform, argued that the cost of producing a penny exceeds its face value by more than two cents, deeming it a wasteful expenditure. He instructed his Treasury Secretary to cease the minting of new pennies, advocating for a reduction in government spending, even at such a seemingly insignificant level. The U.S.

Mint itself acknowledges the rising cost of penny production, which has more than doubled in recent years, from 1.76 cents in 2020 to 3.69 cents in 2024. This cost increase is attributed to the composition of the penny, primarily zinc and copper, requiring a smelting process to shape the coins. Interestingly, printing a paper $1 bill costs less than producing a penny, highlighting the economic inefficiency of maintaining this particular denomination.While the decision to retire the penny rests with Congress, Trump's move raises questions about his executive authority in this matter. Some legal experts argue that the president's Treasury Secretary possesses the power to discontinue the penny based on existing federal statutes. However, others remain skeptical, pointing out that the penny's long history and significance in American society warrant a more comprehensive legislative approach. The potential implications of eliminating the penny are far-reaching. Should Trump succeed, the penny would become the 12th U.S. currency denomination to be retired, joining several other coins that were deemed obsolete or too costly to produce. The impact on consumers and the economy is also a subject of debate. Proponents of eliminating the penny argue that it would streamline transactions and reduce production costs. However, critics warn of potential price increases as businesses adjust to the absence of the penny and round up prices to the nearest nickel. They also raise concerns about the disproportionate impact on low-income Americans who rely heavily on cash transactions. Despite the increasing prevalence of digital payments, cash remains a vital tool for many Americans, particularly those who lack access to banking services. Eliminating the penny could create financial hardships for these vulnerable populations, making it crucial to consider the broader societal consequences of this seemingly minor change





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Donald Trump Penny U.S. Mint Economy Congress Currency Spending

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Orders End to Penny Production, Citing CostPresident Donald Trump has directed the Treasury Department to halt the minting of new pennies, citing the expense of producing the one-cent coin. He argues that the cost of making a penny exceeds its value, calling it wasteful. This move comes as Trump's administration prioritizes cost-cutting measures across various agencies and departments.

Read more »

Trump Orders End to Penny Production, Citing Cost OverrunsPresident Trump announced on Sunday night that he has instructed the Department of the Treasury to cease the production of new pennies. He cited the high cost of minting the coins, which exceeds their face value, as the reason for the decision. The penny has long been a subject of debate due to its economic inefficiency.

Read more »

Trump Orders End to Penny Production, Raising Constitutional ConcernsFormer President Donald Trump declared his intention to cease the production of pennies, citing their cost exceeding their value. While the idea of eliminating pennies has been debated for years, Trump's unilateral order raises serious questions about his legal authority to make such a decision. The Constitution grants Congress the power to 'coin money regulate the value thereof,' suggesting that any changes to U.S. currency must be legislatively approved.

Read more »

Trump Orders End to Penny Production Citing CostPresident Trump has directed the Treasury Department to cease minting pennies, citing their production cost exceeding their face value. This move, while potentially controversial, is part of a broader trend of the administration implementing swift changes through executive orders.

Read more »

Trump Orders End of Penny Production, Sparking Debate Over Costs and ImpactPresident Trump's decision to halt penny production, influenced by Elon Musk's critiques, has reignited discussions about the economic viability of the penny. Economists predict minimal overall impact, but potential changes in pricing and inflation, particularly for cash-dependent consumers.

Read more »

Trump Orders End to Penny ProductionPresident Trump has ordered the U.S. Treasury to stop making pennies, a move influenced by concerns about wasteful spending. Economists anticipate minimal economic impact but warn of potential price changes.

Read more »