Trump orders DOJ probe into Democrats over alleged threats to impeach officials

President Donald Trump has ordered the Department of Justice to investigate Democratic lawmakers he accuses of threatening to impeach Attorney General Todd Blanche and others. The move follows public impeachment calls from Reps. Hank Johnson and Deborah Ross.

President Donald Trump said he has ordered the Department of Justice to open an investigation into instances of Democratic lawmakers threatening to impeach Attorney General Todd Blanche, among others.

Trump Orders Justice Investigation Into Democrats

The announcement came in a post on his social media platform, where he accused Democrats of going around threatening a lot of people. Trump wrote that Democrats admit they have no reason to pursue impeachment and other forms of punishment. Since Election Day, two House Democrats, Reps. Hank Johnson of Georgia and Deborah Ross of North Carolina, have publicly said they would support impeaching Blanche.

Also read Trump calls for DOJ probe into Democrats over alleged threats against officials, donors

Johnson said Thursday in an interview on SiriusXM's The Dan Abrams Show that he personally believes the offenses of Todd Blanche demand that he be impeached and convicted and removed from office. Ross went on host Dan Abrams' radio show shortly after Johnson and said she supported impeaching Blanche as well, but she thought Democrats should start with Hegseth. In his post, Trump denied that any impeachable acts had been committed by Blanche or any other administration officials.

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President Targets Democrats And Republican Donors

He did not mention Johnson or Ross by name, nor did he mention the fact that Thomas Massie, a Republican representative, has also been a subject of political tension. Trump also targeted Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan in his post. He accused her of saying she would go after all young people that believe in Republican Values.

Trump appears to have been referring to comments Slotkin made on Oct. 13 at the University of Chicago about wanting to pursue signature cases. Slotkin said she wants young people coming out of school to say, Should I go work for the Trump administration? Like, that sounds fun, I might get an opportunity.

She added that she wants them to be like, Lord, that might be buying myself a ton of problems that I don't want, and so let me avoid participating in that. Slotkin said she wants that deterrence message sent. The president also said Democrats have been threatening Republican donors with imprisonment because of their views. Trump did not identify the donors that have allegedly been threatened.

Democrats Plan To Investigate Republican Donors

Democrats have, however, signaled they plan to investigate some major Republican donors and corporations when they assume control of Congress, Reuters reported this week. This could include donors to the White House ballroom. Trump concluded his post by saying these EXTORTIONISTS should be imprisoned. He added that he wanted the DOJ to investigate the alleged actions as a criminal act.

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The order marks an escalation in the political conflict between the White House and Democratic lawmakers ahead of the next Congress. James Cirrone is a writer on the Breaking/Trending News team at Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to james.cirrone@fox.com. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

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