Trump Orders DOJ Probe Into Democratic Threats After Midterm Losses

President Trump directs the Justice Department to investigate allegations of extortion by Democratic leaders following their control of Congress in the midterms.

President Donald Trump issued a directive on Saturday commanding the Department of Justice to launch an investigation into what he characterized as criminal threats by Democratic leaders against government officials and Republican supporters. This administrative order arrives just days after the Democratic Party secured control of both the House and Senate chambers in Tuesday's midterm elections, marking a significant shift in legislative power that will take effect in January.

Trump Accuses Democrats of Extortion

In a post published on his Truth Social platform, the president alleged that Democratic leaders were engaging in extortion, weaponization, and lawfare by threatening administration officials with impeachment and Republican donors with imprisonment. He explicitly demanded that the Department of Justice examine these alleged criminal acts immediately, stating that the perpetrators should be held accountable for their actions without citing specific federal statutes or providing evidentiary support for the claims in the public statement.

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Targeting Senator Slotkin's Remarks

Trump specifically named Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin in his accusations, claiming she was threatening young individuals for holding Republican views. However, recorded remarks from an October 13 event at the University of Chicago indicate that Slotkin intended to create a deterrent effect for young professionals considering employment in the administration by highlighting potential legal consequences. She stated a desire for students to realize that joining the Trump administration might lead to significant personal problems, thereby discouraging participation.

While Trump asserted that Slotkin was going after all young people who show any inclination toward Republican values, her documented statements focused on pursuing signature legal cases against Trump and those who enabled him. The Department of Justice previously investigated Slotkin, a former Central Intelligence Agency analyst, regarding a separate video where she advised military and intelligence personnel on refusing illegal orders, though a grand jury declined to indict her and other lawmakers earlier this year.

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Post-Election Power Shift and Consequences

The president's directive follows broad Republican losses in the midterm elections, with Democrats securing at least 54 Senate seats and flipping more than 40 Republican-held House districts. Senator Ted Cruz described the election result as an ass kicking and a Watergate-level repudiation, while the incoming Democratic majority will gain expanded authority to investigate the administration through subpoenas, hearings, and demands for executive records starting in January.

Control of the House will enable Democrats to initiate impeachment proceedings against administration officials, although removal from office requires a two-thirds vote in the Senate, a threshold Democrats currently cannot reach without substantial Republican support. It remained unclear on Saturday whether the Department of Justice had formally initiated an investigation in response to the president's demand, as Newsweek reached out to Slotkin and the Department for comment without immediate response.

Impeachment Discussions and Attorney General Focus

Trump also alleged that Democrats were threatening the U.S. attorney general and other officials with impeachment and various forms of punishment simply because of their political affiliations. Representative Jamie Raskin, a Maryland Democrat who could become chair of the House Judiciary Committee next year, previously suggested that U.S. Attorney General Todd Blanche could face impeachment hearings due to inaction in the Jeffrey Epstein case and what he described as political vendettas.

Raskin stated that the Department of Justice has transformed into an instrument of revenge for the president, acting merely as a personal criminal defense attorney for Donald Trump rather than upholding impartial justice. The coming months will test the boundaries of legislative oversight and executive response as the new Congress prepares to exercise its heightened investigative powers against the former president's administration.