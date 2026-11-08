Trump Orders DOJ Probe Into Democratic Extortion Claims Amid Cabinet Shakeup

President Donald Trump demands a Department of Justice investigation into alleged extortion by Democratic lawmakers following midterm losses and announces significant White House personnel changes.

President Donald Trump has instructed the Department of Justice to launch an immediate investigation into what he describes as criminal extortion by members of the Democratic Party. The directive comes shortly after his party suffered significant defeats in the midterm elections, which resulted in Democrats gaining control of both the House and the Senate.

Trump Directs Justice Department Investigation

President Donald Trump posted on Truth Social on Saturday that he is ordering an inquiry into Democrats who he claims are sending threats of impeachment to Republican politicians without legal justification. He specifically identified Michigan Senator Elissa Slotkin as a primary figure involved in these alleged activities. Trump stated that these actions constitute extortion at the highest level and demanded accountability for what he labeled as illegal processes against victims who committed no impeachable acts.

Also read Trump Orders DOJ Probe Into Democratic Threats After Midterm Losses

The President accused Democratic lawmakers of threatening Republicans and their donors with imprisonment and other punishments solely based on political affiliation. He characterized these actions as weaponization of the law and lawfare, asserting that the individuals responsible for these threats should face criminal scrutiny rather than the targets of such intimidation.

Political Fallout And Election Results

The announcement follows a difficult political week for the Republican Party, which faced what Trump described as a disastrous bluenami during the midterm elections. The Democrats successfully flipped deep red Texas by electing Gina Hinojosa as governor and James Talarico to the Senate. These losses marked a significant shift in power that has triggered internal turmoil within the White House.

Advertisement

President Trump has expressed frustration with the election outcomes, though he publicly stated on Friday that the personnel changes were not solely due to the election results. However, sources indicate that the Republican Party's demise in the midterms has intensified pressure on his administration, leading to a rapid restructuring of key staff positions.

Cabinet Reshuffle And Internal Tensions

In a major personnel move, President Trump dismissed Chief of Staff Susie Wiles on Friday. He subsequently announced that Stephen Miller would replace her in the role. The transition occurred just hours after Trump sat down with 60 Minutes, where he confirmed that he expected to make further changes to his inner circle following the electoral losses.

Reports from CNN indicate that the remainder of Trump's cabinet is currently in a knives-out environment characterized by high tension and infighting. Sources describe the workplace atmosphere as factionalized, likening it to the chaotic dynamics of the president's first term. Susie Wiles' departure is expected to accelerate the ongoing shift in the balance of power within the administration.

Stakeholder Reactions And Next Steps

Senator Elissa Slotkin has not yet responded to the specific allegations made by President Trump regarding threats against young people who hold Republican values. The Department of Justice has not publicly commented on the directive to investigate these claims. The White House has been contacted for further clarification on the scope of the investigation.

Advertisement

It remains unclear what specific letters were sent or the exact recipients of these alleged threats. The Daily Mail has reached out to the White House, the Department of Justice, and Senator Slotkin for comment regarding the President's accusations. The situation underscores the heightened political tensions as the administration navigates its second term amidst opposition control of Congress.