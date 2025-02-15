Trump Orders Dismissal of Charges Against New York City Mayor Eric Adams

President Donald Trump sparked controversy by ordering the dismissal of federal charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams, alleging political motivation and hindering Adams' ability to address the immigration crisis. This decision, met with protests from federal prosecutors, raises questions about the politicization of justice and the precedent it sets for future cases.

Mayor Eric Adams' legal troubles began shortly after his historic inauguration as the first sitting New York City mayor to face federal charges . The case, which gained further attention following President Donald Trump 's reelection, centers around allegations of illegal foreign campaign donations and bribery.

The FBI seized Adams' electronic devices, including an iPad and cellphone, as part of a probe seeking to determine if his campaign received illicit contributions from Turkey through a Brooklyn construction company. Federal prosecutors in New York served Adams with grand jury subpoenas, investigating whether his campaign solicited illegal donations from Turkey in exchange for pressuring the fire department to expedite an inspection of the new Turkish consulate in New York City.Adams was indicted on five counts related to a long-standing conspiracy involving improper benefits, illegal campaign contributions, and an attempted cover-up. The indictment alleges that Adams accepted illegal gifts, such as plane upgrades and hotel accommodations, from Turkish businessmen and officials in exchange for favorable treatment during his tenure as Brooklyn borough president and later as mayor. Adams pleaded not guilty and refused calls to resign or withdraw from the upcoming mayoral election.The case took a dramatic turn when Trump, who had previously criticized the federal investigation as politically motivated, ordered the dismissal of the case against Adams. This decision, made without assessing the strength of the evidence, was justified by Trump's attorney Emil Bove as necessary to allow Adams to focus on addressing the immigration crisis. However, acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon, who was appointed by Trump, protested the dismissal, alleging that Adams' attorneys had attempted a quid pro quo arrangement. Bove denied these claims and accepted Sassoon's resignation, accusing her of insubordination





ABC / 🏆 471. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

ERIC ADAMS DONALD TRUMP MAYOR NEW YORK CITY FEDERAL CHARGES BRIBERY CAMPAIGN FINANCE IMMIGRATION JUSTICE DEPARTMENT POLITICAL MOTIVATION

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Justice Department Drops Charges Against New York Mayor Eric AdamsActing Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove ordered federal prosecutors to drop charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams, citing concerns about prejudicial pretrial publicity and the impact on Adams' ability to address city issues.

Read more »

Mayor Adams' Deal with Trump Border Czar Sparks Controversy in New York CityNew York Mayor Eric Adams' agreement with President Trump's border czar to reestablish an ICE office at Rikers Island jail has ignited a firestorm of criticism and debate.

Read more »

Eric Adams Pits the 'Sovereign District of New York' against Trump DOJThe Manhattan U.S. attorney's office is at forefront of a brewing battle between Trump's political appointees and career federal prosecutors.

Read more »

What to know about the Trump administration moving to drop corruption charges against NYC mayorNew York City Mayor Eric Adams has been thrown a lifeline by the Trump administration.

Read more »

Adams Avoids Criticizing Trump's Tariffs, Citing Border Security ConcernsNew York City Mayor Eric Adams declined to criticize President Trump's recent tariff increases on imports from several countries, stating that he is taking a wait-and-see approach. While acknowledging the potential economic impact of the tariffs, Adams echoed Trump's rationale, arguing that they are necessary to address the influx of undocumented migrants into the country. He emphasized the importance of border security and keeping New York City safe from both foreign terrorists and illegal immigrants. Adams' stance contrasts with other New York Democrats who have expressed alarm over the tariffs' potential to increase the cost of living for consumers.

Read more »

Mayor Adams’ administration pitches new reformer for Rikers jails: Mayor Adams’ administrationCity lawyers argued the current jail commissioner was best suited for the job. The notion was met with no small amount of skepticism.

Read more »