Trump orders blockade on Iranian ground transport as Houthis say Saudis killed dozens in air strikes| Live Updates from Fox News Digital

Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen claim Saudi Arabian air strikes killed dozens of people on Sunday as President Donald Trump is ramping up the U.S. blockade on Iran.

official says he is cautiously optimistic about negotiations between the United States and Iran, citing progress through Qatari mediation over the past days, even as fears of renewed military confrontation continue to grip the Middle East.

"We see some progress. … We hope that both sides will be able to reach a point where they will start building trust and engaging in a way to avoid the war, to find a political solution. … I am a little bit optimistic, but I don't exclude the other option," Dr. Ali Rashid Al Nuaimi, chairman of the Defense, Interior and Foreign Affairs Committee of the UAE's Federal National Council, told Fox News Digital in an exclusive interview.

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His remarks came as Reuters reported Nov. 5 that Iran had submitted a new nuclear proposal to Washington through Qatar. Tehran, however, continued to insist that the U.S. meet seven conditions before negotiations could proceed, including sanctions relief and an end to the American naval blockade. President Donald Trump has not ruled out further military operations, while Iran has threatened broader retaliation if fighting resumes.

For the UAE, which endured thousands of Iranian missile and drone attacks earlier this year, the possibility of a diplomatic breakthrough offers hope. But its leaders are making clear that hope cannot replace preparedness.

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"We plan for the worst. We hope for the best. … We always make sure that we are ready to deal with all the challenges or the threats," Al Nuaimi said. That combination of optimism and caution was evident during Fox News Digital's reporting trip across the Emirates, where daily life appeared remarkably normal despite the uncertainty surrounding the country.

On an evening in downtown Dubai, restaurant terraces were packed, tourists filled the streets and crowds gathered around a fountain show set to music that moved between Arabic songs and Western pop hits. The U.S. announced Task Force Iron Gate on Saturday, which is meant to track illegal movement of advanced weapons, dual-use technologies, illegal revenue streams and other sanctioned material overThe new effort comes in addition to the U.S. blockade on Iranian ports.

U.S. forces disabled a commercial vessel that attempted to violate the blockade in the Gulf of Oman on Saturday, CENTCOM said, adding that the vessel ignored repeated warnings.

“CENTCOM continues to strictly enforce America’s naval blockade against Iran,” CENTCOM said in a release. “Enforcement actions since July have resulted in U.S. forces redirecting 147 commercial vessels that complied and disabled five merchant ships that refused to comply. ” CENTCOM added that the U.S. has also destroyed 10 Iranian commercial oil tankers that were part of the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps’ multibillion-dollar shadow network.