Trump Ordered to Pay $83.3 Million in Damages to E. Jean Carroll

Donald Trump has been ordered to pay E. Jean Carroll $83.3 million in damages after a jury found him liable for defaming her in 2019. The Department of Justice is investigating Carroll for perjury over a statement she made during a 2022 deposition.

The Department of Justice is investigating E. Jean Carroll for perjury over a statement she made during a 2022 deposition. The investigation is focused on a statement Carroll made regarding outside funding for her lawsuit against Donald Trump .

It was later revealed that billionaire Reid Hoffman's nonprofit was involved in her case. Trump was ordered to pay Carroll $83.3 million in damages after a jury found him liable for defaming her in 2019. Carroll had accused Trump of rape in 2019, and the two went to trial in 2023. A jury found that Trump was responsible for a lesser degree of sexual abuse and defamed Carroll with false statements.

Trump was awarded $5 million in damages from the trial. Trump appealed the verdict, but the judge denied his request for a new trial. In 2024, a jury awarded Carroll $11 million for damage to her reputation, $7.3 million for emotional harm, and $65 million in punitive damages. Trump has been critical of the investigation, calling it a 'Witch Hunt' and stating that the legal system is 'out of control' and being used as a 'Political Weapon.

' The investigation into Carroll's perjury is being helmed by the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Northern District of Illinois in Chicago. The case is ongoing and no further information has been released





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Donald Trump E. Jean Carroll Perjury Department Of Justice Investigation

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