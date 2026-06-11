Trump Optimism Skeptical Amid Iran War, Global Economy Crisis

The president's optimism regarding a peace deal with Iran is met with skepticism, given his history of making similar claims only to have them fall through. The war and the resulting global economic crisis have also taken a toll on the president's approval ratings.

Monday night, adding that there are no "sticking points," and that "we’re very close to having a very, very good, strong, powerful deal.

" The United States and Iran may indeed reach a peace deal in the near future, but there is ample reason to be skeptical — if not to totally dismiss — the president’s stated optimism. One pretty good reason to be skeptical is that the day after Trump said a peace deal was "two or three days away," he announced that Iran had shot down an American helicopter and that the U.S. military would respond in kind — It isn’t the first time Trump has insisted a deal to end the war is imminent, only for that to very much not be the case.

He has been claiming the conflict would be brief since the U.S. and Israel launched a joint offensive against Iran in February. Meanwhile, the war has wrought havoc on the global economy, with Iran closing the Strait of Hormuz and choking the oil that moves through it, and the president’s approval numbers have cratered amid the resulting cost-of-living crisis.

Trump clearly wants to move on from the war, but he doesn’t seem to be willing or able to do the hard work to actually make it happen. He has instead made pathetic pleas on social media — "Israel and Iran must immediately stop ‘shooting,’" he wrote this week — while claiming a deal is just around the corner.

Here’s a brief, incomplete history of Trump stringing the American people along, starting almost immediately after the conflict broke out on Febr. 28





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