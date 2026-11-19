US President Donald Trump rejects multilateral AI controls at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, championing American dominance in superintelligence while warning of domestic risks.

US President Donald Trump stated firmly that the United States will not support any global regulations aimed at controlling artificial intelligence during his keynote address at the 33rd Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation meeting in Shenzhen, China. Speaking on Thursday, the President described the emerging technology as superintelligence and emphasized that Washington opposes any form of globalist rule that might stifle its development.

Rejecting Global AI Controls in Shenzhen

Trump declared that the United States proudly leads the world in superintelligence, calling it the greatest technological transformation since the Industrial Revolution. He argued that multilateral constraints could hinder American innovation and potential, stating that the nation will not allow such restrictions to happen. The President's stance underscores a preference for domestic vigilance over international treaties or coordinated global policies regarding the management of these advanced systems.

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During his speech, Trump acknowledged the dual nature of superintelligence, noting that while it is almost completely good, it carries potential hazards that require careful management. He emphasized the need to be watchful and cherish the technology while remaining careful about its negative elements. This position highlights a strategy focused on internal oversight rather than external regulatory frameworks imposed by other nations or international bodies.

Economic Strategies and Energy Exports

Beyond technology policy, the President utilized the forum to highlight American economic growth and promote expanding US fossil fuel exports across the Asia-Pacific region. He cited his administration's formal approval of an Alaska liquefied natural gas pipeline intended to export natural gas to Asian energy markets. This move signals a strategic effort to strengthen energy ties with Asian nations while boosting domestic production capabilities.

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Additionally, Trump revealed that American energy conglomerates are aggressively re-entering South America following political shifts in Caracas. He stated that US oil firms are actively moving in to develop reserves in Venezuela, noting that the country is doing tremendous business with American companies. This development marks a significant shift in regional energy dynamics and American corporate engagement in South America.

Historic Trilateral Talks and Future Cooperation

Trump confirmed that he would convene later in the day with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin on the sidelines of the summit. He characterized the scheduled three-way talks as a historic trilateral meeting intended to discuss more opportunities for all three nations. These discussions represent a notable diplomatic effort to engage with major global powers simultaneously during the APEC gathering.

The meeting in Shenzhen serves as a critical platform for the President to outline American priorities in technology, energy, and international relations. By rejecting globalist regulation of superintelligence, Trump reinforces a narrative of American exceptionalism and leadership in high-tech sectors. The event also underscores the complex interplay between economic interests and geopolitical strategy in the modern era.