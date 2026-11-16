Trump says Kim Jong Un may join China talks with Xi and Putin at APEC summit

President Donald Trump departed for Asia on Monday, saying North Korea's Kim Jong Un may attend his trilateral meeting with Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin in Shenzhen. The summit will focus on nuclear stockpiles but Trump also said he would raise Ukraine.

President Donald Trump departed for Asia on Monday and left open the possibility that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un could join his high-stakes talks with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

We might have Kim Jong Un. He may come, I dont know. That is up to President Xi, Trump told reporters during a White House gaggle before leaving for Manila. The first-ever three-way meeting with Xi and Putin will take place on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Leaders Meeting in Shenzhen, China.

Also read Trump touts Kim Jong-un meeting as he departs for Asia

Focus On Nuclear Arms And Ukraine

Trump and U.S. officials have said the talks will focus on nuclear stockpiles and nuclear arms reduction. A senior U.S. official said Iran would also be on the agenda. Trump also said he plans to discuss Russias nearly five-year-old war in Ukraine during the meeting, despite administration officials saying Friday that he would steer clear of the conflict. We will talk about, my favorite subject, Ukraine, Trump said.

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Russia is losing 25,000 soldiers in the month. So we will be talking about that. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has expressed concern that the three leaders could use the moment to redraw global spheres of influence. Planning for the summit has drawn comparisons to the Yalta Conference of 1945, when the U.S., Britain and the Soviet Union agreed to divide Germany and Berlin into occupation zones and finalized plans for the United Nations.

We really do not want this to turn into Yalta 2, 3, 4 with a redistribution of influence, Zelenskyy said last month. Trump and Kim last met in 2019, when their Hanoi summit ended without an agreement on North Koreas nuclear program. Pyongyang has since expanded its nuclear and missile capabilities, while efforts to restart talks have stalled. In August, Trump said he expected to meet Kim later this year, but North Korea pushed back.

North Korea Unlikely To Feature In Talks

Kim Yo Jong said the leaders relationship remained excellent while accusing Washington of maintaining hostile policies toward Pyongyang. A U.S. official said last week that there were no plans for North Korea engagement during Trumps Asia trip, and experts say the country is unlikely to feature prominently in the trilateral talks. South Koreas Foreign Ministry said it hoped high-level talks on the sidelines of the APEC summit would contribute to peace and stability on the Korean Peninsula.

Foreign Minister Cho Hyun raised the possibility of renewed U.S.-North Korea dialogue with his Chinese counterpart, Wang Yi, in Beijing on Friday. Andrew Yeo, a senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, said North Koreas nuclear program is unlikely to be discussed at the summit, citing differences between Washington and Moscow over Pyongyangs nuclear ambitions.

Korea Economic Institute senior fellow Ellen Kim suggested the leaders could briefly discuss North Korea behind closed doors, but nuclear arms control and the war in Iran are likely to take priority. She added that Xi or Putin could relay a message from Trump to Kim, though they may be reluctant to support U.S.-North Korea negotiations for fear of losing influence over Pyongyang.

Trump Heads To Manila For APEC Summit

Trumps trip begins in Manila, where he will meet Southeast Asian leaders looking to the United States for help countering Beijings aggression in the region. He plans to sign a trade deal with Thailand while in Manila, the White House said. He then continues to Shenzhen for the APEC summit. Elon Musk, the head of SpaceX and Tesla, is among the travelers on the Asia trip.

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The departure comes after Trump had remained largely out of public sight for several days, even as a nationwide ground stop snarled air traffic and his administration faced tough questions on its handling of the situation. The trip gives him a chance to change the narrative from domestic woes, including the air travel problems and fallout from the November midterm election, where his party lost both chambers of Congress.

Nvidia Scandal Hangs Over China Visit

The controversy over chipmaker Nvidia is also certain to hang over the visit to China. Jensen Huang resigned as CEO last week after admitting to an affair with an alleged Chinese government agent. Beijing has said it was not involved. Trump had no plans to raise the issue with Xi, U.S. officials said.

Huang accompanied Trump on Air Force One during the presidents last trip to China in May. Scrutiny of the administrations actions relating to Nvidia has been growing, including the Commerce Departments delay in placing restrictions on Nvidia chip exports to a company led by the alleged Chinese spy. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News Channel anchor Larry Kudlow that he will leave the internal workings of the Commerce Department to the Commerce Department.

Bessent said, I think what is more important here, Larry, is to examine whether Nvidia had a culture of compliance around the U.S. export restrictions and at what level. He added, I think we are going to see answers. Jensen Huang is an incredible innovator, but that does not abrogate their duties of compliance. Trump has sought to set the groundwork for further talks with Kim.

In August, he ordered the Pentagon to scale back joint military exercises with South Korea. The war with Iran has been widely blamed for the Republican Partys steep losses in the midterms. Trump has played down the chances he will order a resumption of major strikes against Iran, but he has also said he does not see the need for talks.