Trump on Pressure to End Iran War With Peace Deal

Meet the Press Moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to share key takeaways her exclusive interview with President Donald Trump about the war in Iran, its impact on the economy and his claims of voter fraud in California and the 2020 election.

Trump on Pressure to End Iran War With Peace DealOhio Police Search for 2 Gunmen After Festival ShootingPaul McCartney Talks New Album, ‘Late Show Finale,’ BeatlemaniaDr.

Clarence B. Jones, ‘I Have a Dream’ Co-Writer, Dies at 95NASA Confirms Meteor Caused Loud Boom Heard in New EnglandHow Trump’s Hold on GOP Will Play into the Midterm ElectionsTrump Says He Will Headline Freedom 250 After Artists Drop OutMeet the Press Moderator Kristen Welker joins Sunday TODAY’s Willie Geist to share key takeaways her exclusive interview with President Donald Trump about the war in Iran, its impact on the economy and his claims of voter fraud in California and the 2020 election. Kristen says, “I pressed him on his promise not to get the United States engaged in foreign wars.

He said ‘This is not going to be a forever war. ’ He insists it’s not a quagmire. ”Meet the First Japanese-Born Player Signed to the NFLNYC Mayor Repeals Bedtime for Young Knicks FansLong-Awaited FIFA World Cup 2026 Arrives in America

Clarence B. Jones, ‘I Have a Dream’ Co-Writer, Dies at 95NASA Confirms Meteor Caused Loud Boom Heard in New EnglandHow Trump’s Hold on GOP Will Play into the Midterm ElectionsTrump Says He Will Headline Freedom 250 After Artists Drop Out





TODAYshow / 🏆 389. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

U.S. military says it shot down Iranian drones launched toward Gulf alliesThe exchange of strikes comes as the Trump administration ramps up pressure on Iran to make a deal to end the conflict.

Read more »

Trump Said US Intelligence Beat Iran—The Record Backs Him'In 2026, discovery beat concealment, and a closed regime was hollowed by adversaries it could not see.'

Read more »

Iran Launches Missiles and Drones at Gulf Allies Amidst U.S. Pressure and Fragile CeasefireIran fired ballistic missiles and drones at Bahrain and Kuwait, which were intercepted, escalating tensions in the Persian Gulf. The attacks, retaliation for a U.S. strike on Iranian sites, threaten a fragile ceasefire as the Trump administration increases pressure on Tehran to accept a deal ending the war. Meanwhile, U.S. considers allowing Gulf allies to use frozen Iranian assets for war damages, and mediation efforts continue amidst broader regional conflicts.

Read more »

NATO's eastern flank races to rearm as Trump pressure exposes Western Europe's defense gapEastern European NATO allies closest to Russia are spending the most on defense, while Western Europe faces pressure to meet the alliance's 5% GDP goal.

Read more »