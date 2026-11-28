In January, two seats on the National Capital Planning Commission will go to Democrats, allowing them to block projects.

The chairperson of a key federal review panel is calling a special Dec. 31 meeting to expedite several of President Donald Trump’s planned construction projects, days before Democrats take control of Congress and gain seats on the panel.

Mark Paoletta, a White House official who leads the National Capital Planning Commission, is holding the special meeting as well as a special executive session for the panel next month, according to an email sent to commission members Friday and described to the Washington Post. The email said that a tentative agenda would be forthcoming.

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The hastily called meeting would provide the Trump administration an opportunity to quickly finalize approval of the president’s planned redevelopment of East Potomac Park’s golf course, his plan to repaint the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, and other projects. Trump has said that his projects should move forward as part of his efforts to beautify Washington.