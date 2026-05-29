Trump Official Suggests Millions Moved Off Food Aid as Part of the American Dream

A Trump official, Secretary Brooke Rollins, claimed that millions of people have been moved off food aid, suggesting that some of those who lost benefits were receiving them fraudulently. However, experts argue that the mass loss of benefits was attributable to deliberate policy changes designed to boot people from the program.

Trump Official Tells Millions Kicked Off Food Aid That They’re ‘Moving Into the American Dream’ "Unless the Trump administration has redefined 'the American dream' to mean 'losing the help your family needs to afford groceries because of federal cuts,' I have some bad news for Secretary Rollins," said one expert.

Secretary Brooke Rollins—who has an estimated net worth of around $15 million—said that the Trump administration has "moved about 4 million off of," referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Rollins suggested, without evidence, that some of those who have lost SNAP benefits were receiving them fraudulently.in response that "unless the Trump administration has redefined 'the American dream' to mean 'losing the help your family needs to afford groceries because of federal cuts,' I have some bad news for Secretary Rollins.

"Brooke Rollins: "As we've moved about 4 million off SNAP, we don't have the exact data of how much of that is fraud, how much of that is people moving into the American dream and off of welfare. "himself, have repeatedly used euphemistic language to describe the large-scale loss of food aid following passage of the Republican budget reconciliation package last summer.

That measure contains $186 billion in SNAP cuts over the next decade—the largest in the program's history.that his administration has "lifted" millions of Americans off SNAP, falsely suggesting that the mass loss of benefits was attributable to stronger economic conditions rather than deliberate policy changes designed to boot people from the program.

"Economic conditions haven’t been improving as the number of people receiving SNAP has plummeted in recent months, representing the sharpest decline in decades," CBPPin a recent analysis. "The last time there was such a steep decrease in participation in such a short period of time was nearly three decades ago, after Congress enacted very deep cuts to SNAP in 1996.

" "SNAP participation has fallen in every state," the think tank added, "and in some, the drop is particularly alarming. " "The government hasn’t 'lifted' Americans facing food insecurity; it’s simply decided to kick them down the elevator shaft. "in the number of people receiving SNAP benefits between January 2025 and February of this year, with hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits.

"We certainly are not seeing a drop in the number of folks that are participating because we’ve solved hunger," Adrienne Udarbe, executive director of the nonprofit group Pinnacle Prevention, One Tucson, Arizona resident, a single mother of three, told the Unrig Our Economy coalition on Friday that "even working full-time, I’ve been unable to access SNAP benefits since March thanks to Republicans’ cuts. "and their war in Iran, and cutting food assistance is pushing families like mine over the edge," said the mother, identified as Angelica G. "It’s difficult to work so hard to make ends meet just to watchhave lost SNAP benefits since July.

Haley Kottler, senior campaign director at the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, said in a statement Thursday that "tRollins' comments Thursday came amid a flurry of data showing the weakness of the US economy and the struggles of working-class families under Trump's leadership, fromBank of New York released an analysis showing that the US has seen "a remarkable increase in food insecurity" in recent months, "particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children.

""Trump’s routine use of the word 'lift' makes it sound as if struggling families were put onto an elevator that carried them to a stronger and more secure position," wrote Benen. "That turns reality on its head: Thanks to the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the government hasn’t 'lifted' Americans facing food insecurity; it’s simply decided to kick them down the elevator shaft, depriving much of the public of food aid.

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Everything we do is funded by the donations of readers like you. When everyone does the little they can afford, we are strong. But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. Secretary Brooke Rollins—who has an estimated net worth of around $15 million—said that the Trump administration has "moved about 4 million off of," referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program.

Rollins suggested, without evidence, that some of those who have lost SNAP benefits were receiving them fraudulently.in response that "unless the Trump administration has redefined 'the American dream' to mean 'losing the help your family needs to afford groceries because of federal cuts,' I have some bad news for Secretary Rollins.

"Brooke Rollins: "As we've moved about 4 million off SNAP, we don't have the exact data of how much of that is fraud, how much of that is people moving into the American dream and off of welfare. "himself, have repeatedly used euphemistic language to describe the large-scale loss of food aid following passage of the Republican budget reconciliation package last summer.

That measure contains $186 billion in SNAP cuts over the next decade—the largest in the program's history.that his administration has "lifted" millions of Americans off SNAP, falsely suggesting that the mass loss of benefits was attributable to stronger economic conditions rather than deliberate policy changes designed to boot people from the program.

"Economic conditions haven’t been improving as the number of people receiving SNAP has plummeted in recent months, representing the sharpest decline in decades," CBPPin a recent analysis. "The last time there was such a steep decrease in participation in such a short period of time was nearly three decades ago, after Congress enacted very deep cuts to SNAP in 1996.

" "SNAP participation has fallen in every state," the think tank added, "and in some, the drop is particularly alarming. " "The government hasn’t 'lifted' Americans facing food insecurity; it’s simply decided to kick them down the elevator shaft. "in the number of people receiving SNAP benefits between January 2025 and February of this year, with hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits.

"We certainly are not seeing a drop in the number of folks that are participating because we’ve solved hunger," Adrienne Udarbe, executive director of the nonprofit group Pinnacle Prevention, One Tucson, Arizona resident, a single mother of three, told the Unrig Our Economy coalition on Friday that "even working full-time, I’ve been unable to access SNAP benefits since March thanks to Republicans’ cuts. "and their war in Iran, and cutting food assistance is pushing families like mine over the edge," said the mother, identified as Angelica G. "It’s difficult to work so hard to make ends meet just to watchhave lost SNAP benefits since July.

Haley Kottler, senior campaign director at the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, said in a statement Thursday that "tRollins' comments Thursday came amid a flurry of data showing the weakness of the US economy and the struggles of working-class families under Trump's leadership, fromBank of New York released an analysis showing that the US has seen "a remarkable increase in food insecurity" in recent months, "particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children.

""Trump’s routine use of the word 'lift' makes it sound as if struggling families were put onto an elevator that carried them to a stronger and more secure position," wrote Benen. "That turns reality on its head: Thanks to the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the government hasn’t 'lifted' Americans facing food insecurity; it’s simply decided to kick them down the elevator shaft, depriving much of the public of food aid.

"Secretary Brooke Rollins—who has an estimated net worth of around $15 million—said that the Trump administration has "moved about 4 million off of," referring to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Rollins suggested, without evidence, that some of those who have lost SNAP benefits were receiving them fraudulently.in response that "unless the Trump administration has redefined 'the American dream' to mean 'losing the help your family needs to afford groceries because of federal cuts,' I have some bad news for Secretary Rollins.

"Brooke Rollins: "As we've moved about 4 million off SNAP, we don't have the exact data of how much of that is fraud, how much of that is people moving into the American dream and off of welfare. "himself, have repeatedly used euphemistic language to describe the large-scale loss of food aid following passage of the Republican budget reconciliation package last summer.

That measure contains $186 billion in SNAP cuts over the next decade—the largest in the program's history.that his administration has "lifted" millions of Americans off SNAP, falsely suggesting that the mass loss of benefits was attributable to stronger economic conditions rather than deliberate policy changes designed to boot people from the program.

"Economic conditions haven’t been improving as the number of people receiving SNAP has plummeted in recent months, representing the sharpest decline in decades," CBPPin a recent analysis. "The last time there was such a steep decrease in participation in such a short period of time was nearly three decades ago, after Congress enacted very deep cuts to SNAP in 1996.

" "SNAP participation has fallen in every state," the think tank added, "and in some, the drop is particularly alarming. " "The government hasn’t 'lifted' Americans facing food insecurity; it’s simply decided to kick them down the elevator shaft. "in the number of people receiving SNAP benefits between January 2025 and February of this year, with hundreds of thousands of people losing benefits.

"We certainly are not seeing a drop in the number of folks that are participating because we’ve solved hunger," Adrienne Udarbe, executive director of the nonprofit group Pinnacle Prevention, One Tucson, Arizona resident, a single mother of three, told the Unrig Our Economy coalition on Friday that "even working full-time, I’ve been unable to access SNAP benefits since March thanks to Republicans’ cuts. "and their war in Iran, and cutting food assistance is pushing families like mine over the edge," said the mother, identified as Angelica G. "It’s difficult to work so hard to make ends meet just to watchhave lost SNAP benefits since July.

Haley Kottler, senior campaign director at the advocacy group Kansas Appleseed, said in a statement Thursday that "tRollins' comments Thursday came amid a flurry of data showing the weakness of the US economy and the struggles of working-class families under Trump's leadership, fromBank of New York released an analysis showing that the US has seen "a remarkable increase in food insecurity" in recent months, "particularly among lower-educated and lower-income households and households with young children.

""Trump’s routine use of the word 'lift' makes it sound as if struggling families were put onto an elevator that carried them to a stronger and more secure position," wrote Benen. "That turns reality on its head: Thanks to the inaptly named One Big Beautiful Bill Act, the government hasn’t 'lifted' Americans facing food insecurity; it’s simply decided to kick them down the elevator shaft, depriving much of the public of food aid.

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Trump Administration Food Aid Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNA Brooke Rollins Economic Conditions Food Insecurity Republican Budget Reconciliation Package SNAP Cuts Economic Conditions Food Insecurity Republican Budget Reconciliation Package SNAP Cuts

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