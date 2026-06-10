Trump Official Falsely Claims No One Was Kicked Off SNAP as Millions Lose Food Aid

USDA Secretary Brooke Rollins told senators that no one has been removed from SNAP, contradicting evidence that millions, including 700,000 children, have lost benefits due to work requirements and cuts.

United States Department of Agriculture Secretary Brooke Rollins testified before the Senate on Wednesday, making the false claim that no one has been removed from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program despite overwhelming evidence that millions of Americans, including hundreds of thousands of children, have lost their food benefits in recent months.

During the hearing, Rollins asserted that anyone no longer receiving SNAP benefits either chose not to reapply or is an able-bodied adult who can work or volunteer for 20 hours a week. This statement directly contradicts reports from food banks, advocacy groups, and affected families across the country who describe abrupt terminations without notice or cause.

One mother of two in Arizona told reporters that her benefits stopped without warning three months ago after the state began implementing new work requirements. We have been going to food banks every week, she said. We are eating less and more frozen stuff. The Urban Institute released a study in late April showing that the dramatic loss of SNAP benefits cannot be explained by an improvement in economic well-being or reduced need for food assistance.

Instead, the think tank pointed to states struggling to cope with the largest cuts in the program's history, which were enacted by Congress and the administration. Between July 2025 and March 2026, nearly 4 million people were dropped from the program, including about 700,000 children. Advocates questioned Rollins' assertion that those children simply chose not to reapply. Did 700,000 children simply not apply? asked one advocate.

Rollins also claimed that people moved off SNAP are closer to achieving the American dream, but families report increased reliance on food pantries and reduced meal sizes. The reality is that work requirement expansions and administrative barriers have forced eligible people off the rolls. The administration's insistence that no one was kicked off is a lie, said a hunger relief organization spokesperson. We see the lines at food banks growing every day.

The testimony has drawn sharp criticism from both sides of the aisle, with some senators accusing Rollins of ignoring data and real-world suffering. The controversy highlights a deepening divide over food aid policy as the nation faces rising food insecurity rates





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