Trump Offers UFC CEO Dana White White House Press Secretary Position

President Trump said he offered UFC CEO and Meta board member Dana White the role of White House Press Secretary on Saturday.Key Quotes: Trump wrote on Truth Social, 'I am pleased to announce that the...

President Trump said he offered UFC CEO and Meta board member Dana White the role of White House Press Secretary on Saturday.on Truth Social,"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States.

I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris. We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job!

Also read UFC's Dana White appears to accept job offer to be Trump's new press secretary

" Later on Saturday, Whitesaid an anonymous source told it that White already denied the offer. CNN cited"a source familiar with the matter" for its reporting. CNN described the offer as an"unorthodox idea" and wrote,"White deflected on a question about the offer at a news conference Saturday, saying only that he plans to fly to Washington, DC, to meet with Trump on Monday.

"after just five days. Her tenure in the role was the shortest ever. Previously, Karoline Leavitt, who served in the role since the beginning of Trump's second term,President Trump has enjoyed warm relations with White and UFC over the past few years.

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Leading up to and shortly after his 2024 re-election, Trump attended UFC fights and received President Donald Trump said Saturday that he offered the White House press secretary job to Dana White, but a source familiar with the matter says the Ultimate Fighting Championship CEO declined the unorthodox idea.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States," Trump posted Saturday on Truth Social. President Trump announced on Truth Social that he offered the White House press secretary job to UFC CEO Dana White.

"I am pleased to announce that the Great Dana White, a violent Fighter and Warrior, has been offered the job of Press Secretary of the United States. I have requested that he bring with him assistants, even though some are not from our Country, of Islam Makhachev, Khabib Nurmagomedov, Justin Gaethje, Daniel Cormier, Amanda Nunes, and Kayla Harris," he wrote.

US President Donald Trump has asked Ultimate Fighting Championship boss Dana White to be White House press secretary, in a social media post.

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"Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "Dana, please take the job! " It was unclear whether the president's public job offer was genuine, although White said later on Saturday:"I'm going to meet with him, we have a meeting on Monday". Associated PressUnder pressure from Israeli prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu, the Trump administration may be within days of launching a nuclear strike on Iran. Pew Research Center