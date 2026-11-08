Dana White Accepts Trump Press Secretary Offer, Calls White House Shooting Awesome

Donald Trump announces UFC President Dana White as his choice for US Press Secretary following midterm wins. White responds with plans for Monday meeting while Joe Rogan criticizes UFC Freedom 250 event.

UFC President and CEO Dana White has officially accepted President Donald Trump's offer to serve as the Press Secretary of the United States. This major staffing decision follows Trump's earlier public declaration on Truth Social, where he described White as a violent fighter and warrior who would be bold enough to take on the Democratic party after their recent midterm election victories.

White confirmed his acceptance during a Zuffa press conference held shortly after the initial announcement. He stated that he has a meeting with the President on Monday to finalize details and will have more to discuss after that engagement. White admitted that he already has a lot of jobs but indicated a clear willingness to take on this new high-profile government role.

Also read Trump Offers Dana White Role as White House Press Secretary

The appointment comes amid significant controversy surrounding White's recent public comments regarding a shooting incident at the White House Correspondents' Dinner. White told reporters that the event was f***ing awesome after he and others were evacuated from the gala. He described the scene as chaotic, with tables being flipped over and people running in with guns while screaming to get down.

Critics have immediately condemned White's remarks about the violent incident at the Correspondents' Dinner. The comments have sparked a fierce debate about free speech and the appropriateness of such language from a potential senior government official. White's characterization of the event has drawn sharp rebuke from political opponents and civil rights groups alike.

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President Trump has consistently praised White's unique approach to communication and leadership. Trump stated that Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other and begged him to take the job. The President also requested that White bring assistants with him, including some who are not from the United States, to help manage the White House communications strategy.

The White House is currently navigating intense internal and external pressures. Recent firings of staff members, including Kayleigh McEnany, have created uncertainty about the administration's staffing stability. Trump has questioned whether previous press secretaries were a good fit for the job, citing a need for a more loyal and effective team.

Joe Rogan, a UFC commentator and prominent ally of Trump, has expressed disapproval of some administration initiatives. Rogan stated that he does not like the idea of holding combat sports events at the White House. This criticism highlights internal tensions within the administration and among its allies regarding the politicization of UFC events.

Trump and White have maintained a long-standing relationship, with the President attending multiple UFC events over the years. White endorsed Trump's presidential campaigns in 2016, 2020, and 2024. Their professional collaboration was further cemented by the UFC Freedom 250 event hosted on the South Lawn of the White House in June.

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Other allies have also weighed in on the current political climate and administration decisions. One ally described Trump as the most consequential president in history. This individual stated that they have watched what Trump has done for the country and believe it will secure the futures of their children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren.

The potential appointment comes as the administration navigates political shifts and internal dynamics. The upcoming meeting between White and Trump will likely determine the final decision on whether White accepts the high-profile government role. His acceptance marks a significant shift in the White House's communications strategy and public image.