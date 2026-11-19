US President Donald Trump appeared to doze off as Chinese President Xi Jinping spoke at the APEC summit in Shenzhen, while a historic trilateral meeting with Vladimir Putin focused on nuclear disarmament.

US President Donald Trump, 80, was captured on camera appearing to doze off during a plenary session of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, while Chinese President Xi Jinping outlined his vision for the region. The footage, reported by the South China Morning Post, shows the American leader seated with his eyes closed as the Chinese president delivered his address in Chinese. This visual detail emerged amidst high-stakes diplomatic maneuvering involving the world's major nuclear powers, as the summit hosted a historic first trilateral meeting between the leaders of the United States, China, and Russia.

Trump Drowsy During Xi Jinping APEC Address

The video evidence from the Shenzhen venue shows Trump nodding off as Xi Jinping spoke, with his eyelids lifting slightly only once to reveal his eyes before closing again. The moment stood in stark contrast to the behavior of other attendees at the same session. Russian President Vladimir Putin kept his eyes fixed on the proceedings throughout the speech, demonstrating focused attention. Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney and Hong Kong leader John Lee were observed actively taking notes during the address. Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi, who landed without any welcoming ceremony, smiled at points during the speech, indicating engagement with the topics discussed.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin at APEC Summit in Shenzhen for Trilateral Talks

Nuclear Disarmament and New START Treaty Status

Washington is hoping this diplomatic gathering will advance negotiations on nuclear disarmament, a critical issue following the expiration of the New START treaty between the US and Russia in February. Trump has publicly stated his desire for a new, improved, and modernized nuclear deal that incorporates China into the framework. However, Beijing faces less incentive to agree to such limits given the current disparity in nuclear arsenals. China possesses more than 600 nuclear warheads, whereas the United States and Russia are each believed to have more than 5,000 warheads. This numerical imbalance complicates efforts to establish a unified multilateral agreement on nuclear reduction.

Trump Hails Putin as Friend Before Trilateral Meeting

Earlier on Thursday, US President Donald Trump described Vladimir Putin as his friend ahead of the unprecedented three-way meeting. Putin arrived at the Kylin Villa in Shenzhen, where Trump and Xi Jinping were already waiting to begin the trilateral talk. The diplomatic gathering of the leaders of the world's largest nuclear powers is unlikely to produce major immediate agreements due to significant differences over the war in Ukraine, Iran, nuclear weapons, and trade policies. Despite these challenges, the summit has unnerved smaller countries that fear their interests might be disregarded in negotiations between the three major powers.

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Separate Meetings and Diplomatic Exchanges

Trump met with both Putin and Xi separately before joining the trilateral session. His one-on-one meeting with Putin lasted roughly 40 minutes, during which they discussed the war in Ukraine. The Kremlin reported that Putin left the meeting in an excellent mood. Following this, Trump met with Xi Jinping for roughly an hour. Trump thanked Xi for a lavish welcome and expressed hope that they could work together to end Russia's war with Ukraine. Trump stated that he believed he could speak for both presidents regarding the desire to see the conflict end. He also noted that the two sides found balance in what is now a fair trade relationship.

Airport Welcome and Regional Geopolitical Tensions

The arrival of Trump in Shenzhen featured significant pageantry, which Trump highlighted as a sign of mutual respect. Xi Jinping greeted Trump at the airport, marking the first time the Chinese leader has done so for any visiting leader since becoming president. This reciprocated the gesture Trump made when meeting Xi at Joint Base Andrews in September, when they last met. The leaders also shared a brief hug. Patricia Kim, a foreign policy fellow at the Brookings Institution, noted that China would not want to be seen as brokering a deal over Ukraine due to the problematic optics of Kyiv and European leaders not participating. Xi characterized the Russia-Ukraine war as fundamentally a European problem, making Beijing less inclined to assume responsibility for resolving it.