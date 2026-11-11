Report: Trump and Netanyahu clash in shouting match over restarting Iran war

Israeli media reported a tense weekend call in which Netanyahu pressed Trump to resume strikes on Iran while Trump favored diplomacy. Netanyahu's office denied the call was confrontational as Iran demanded environmental compensation.

A weekend phone call between President Trump and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu reportedly became a shouting match over whether to restart the war with Iran, according to Israeli media.

Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran War Strategy

One source described the conversation as difficult, while another called it a shouting match from hell. Netanyahu reportedly pressed Trump to resume military action against Iran during the call. Trump pushed to maintain a diplomatic approach and allow peace talks with Iran to continue, Ynet reported. Netanyahu's office denied that the conversation was confrontational.

Also read Trump And Netanyahu Clash Over Iran War Strategy And Ceasefire Terms

A senior Israeli official confirmed the call took place but insisted it was very much not a difficult conversation, slamming the reports as fake news. The White House told Fox News Digital that the United States is in a very strong position with control of the Strait of Hormuz and the Iranian economy collapsing.

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White House Defends Economic Pressure Campaign Against Iran

The President has been clear that the greatest naval blockade in history, Operation Economic Outcast, and the new Operation Iron Gate will continue with full effect, the White House said, adding that President Trump holds all the cards and will do whatever is best for the United States. The reported clash follows an earlier dispute between the leaders in June, when Trump reportedly called Netanyahu crazy during a phone call. Trump later told The Post about several clashes in June.

The Financial Times also reported that Netanyahu has been calling Trump daily to press him to resume the war with Iran. Trump has signaled he is in no rush to restart the war in Iran as diplomatic efforts continue between the US and Iran. Asked during his 60 Minutes interview on Sunday if he would restart the war, Trump said he does not think there is any reason to.

Netanyahu Demands Regime Change While Trump Seeks Diplomacy

Despite Netanyahu's insistence, Trump has steered away from restarting the war in favor of letting America's economic pressure campaign play out to force Tehran to make concessions. The premier told the 26th Knesset assembly on Tuesday that regime change is the only way to end Tehran's reign of terror and stop its nuclear program.

Iran is working to renew the nuclear threat, he said, adding that the only way to permanently remove this existential threat is by toppling the ayatollah regime. Iran continues to fire at ships attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz, with the attacks escalating more than at any period during the war. On Thursday, the Iranian regime demanded compensation for environmental damage it sustained from U.S. and Israeli strikes during the war as its latest condition for a peace proposal.

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Iran told the COP13 climate conference that it is seeking compensation for environmental damage caused by strikes from the U.S. and Israel this week. Separately, Scott Bessent was moved onto a military base after threats originating from the Iranian regime were made, Fox News Digital learned Tuesday. The reported weekend call came amid mounting disagreements between Washington and Jerusalem over whether to renew strikes against Iran.