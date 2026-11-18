Acting Navy Secretary Hung Cao ran counter to Trump’s narrative about the Iran war.

, a retired Navy captain who has served as acting secretary of the Navy since April, told the Senate Armed Services Committee that the military had been recoding and firing expired munitions during its war with Iran.

His admission came despite President Donald Trump repeatedly dismissing reports that the conflict was depleting U.S. weapons stockpiles. Cao has to seek an exemption to become Navy secretary since he left the military less than seven years ago. Cao, 55, said the military has been able to “recode” expired munitions to restore their functionality. The acting secretary drew an analogy about stale bread to explain the process.

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“I came from a poor family,” Cao told the senators. “Bread, things like bread doesn’t expire,” he added. “You just rub some water on the microwave for 15 seconds and it’s good to go. And so for some of these munitions, we recoded them, and so we’re able to shoot off the expired munitions.

” The Navy has the capability to revive expired munitions, though a portion of the missiles retain technical issues, The Wall Street Journal The Journal said that the U.S. used refurbished Tomahawk missiles during last year’s strikes on Islamic militants in Nigeria, but that several of the missiles were found intact in civilian areas. Cao’s testimony ran counter to the narrative Trump has been building about the U.S. military’s arsenal since the war began nearly nine months ago.

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In August, the New York Times reported that the military’s stockpiles of missiles and air-defense were dwindling after months of bombardment of Iran. At the time, chief Pentagon spokesman Sean Parnell rejected the report.

“The U.S. has massive amounts of “munitions,” especially of certain types,” he wrote on Truth Social in August. “Additionally, large amounts are being manufactured and shipped to the U.S. as needed. Defense companies are building the largest number of plants and factories in our country’s history. The “leakers” of these treasonous statements are being hunted down.

Long term jail sentences will be sought. ”magazine, Trump dismissed reports of munitions shortages as “mostly fake news,” while acknowledging that supplies of some ammunition were “a little bit lower. ”*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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