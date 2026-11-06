Trump names Stephen Miller chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

The news comes after Trump last month denied reports that he was looking to replace Wiles, calling it 'fake news' from Politico.

White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles waves while walking to board Air Force One with White House communications aide Danielle Alvarez and White House Deputy Chief of Staff and Homeland Security Advisor Stephen Miller on October 23, 2026 at Joint Base Andrews, Maryland.

President Donald Trump announced Friday that Stephen Miller will replace Susie Wiles as White House chief of staff starting Monday.

Also read Trump names Stephen Miller new White House chief of staff, replacing Susie Wiles

"I am pleased to announce that Mr. Stephen Miller, the current Deputy Chief of Staff of the Trump Administration, and one of my most trusted advisors, will become the Chief of Staff starting Monday, November 9, 2026," Trump wrote onshortly after the announcement, saying serving in the role “has been the honor of a lifetime. ” She said she was “proud to have been a part of what we’ve accomplished together,” including securing the border, cutting taxes, strengthening the economy and putting America First.

“More than anything, I’m grateful for the extraordinary people I’ve had the privilege of working alongside,” she added. “While my role may be changing, my commitment to the President and the mission never will. ” Wiles was Trump’s longest-serving chief of staff. During his first term, he went through four people in the role.award after being diagnosed with early-stage breast cancer.

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The award recognizes women for courage, conviction and impact in public life. Leaders with Independent Women said Wiles was a fitting choice. More than a dozen units were called to the scene of a crash with reported heavy entrapment along Route 322 in Lancaster County, per emergency dispatchers. Franklin County fire crews were called to the scene of a "serious" crash early Friday that closed down a stretch of Interstate 81.

Pennsylvania State Police say an "active investigation" is underway into a reported semi crash near Camp Hill. A Dauphin County man is facing several charges after the police said he assaulted two people and pointed a gun at a group with kids during a hostage situation. Penbrook police have issued an arrest warrant for a woman charged with burglary after she reportedly helped someone steal copper plumbing from a home.