WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate James M. McDonald as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Saturday,

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump announced his intent to nominate James M. McDonald as U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of New York, Saturday, to replace Jay Clayton, who Trump nominated this week for the role of director of national intelligence.

McDonald, who is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of New York, is currently a litigation partner at the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm and was a one-time personal attorney to Trump after he was brought on to handle the appeal of Trump’s Manhattan hush money conviction, which is still pending At the time, Trump was convicted of 34 felony counts for concealing a $130,000 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels. If confirmed to the role as U.S. attorney in Manhattan, McDonald would oversee the most prestigious of the Justice Department’s prosecution offices, with a vast portfolio ranging from terrorism and espionage cases to security fraud and public corruption.

McDonald was part of the legal team that last month secured a favorable outcome for Indian billionaire Gautam Adani when the Trump administration Justice Department dropped a fraud and conspiracy case that had been brought under the Biden administration McDonald has also served as director of enforcement at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission during Trump’s first term in office and was also deputy associate counsel in the White House under George W. Bush.

“I am confident that Jamie will deliver strong results for our Country” Trump said about McDonald’s nomination on the Truth Social platform, Saturday afternoon. Clayton’s nomination came as pressure increased from Congress to name a permanent replacement for Tulsi Gabbard, who announced her resignation as ODNI director last month. Trump faced intense pushback over his decision to name Bill Pulte, head of the Federal Housing Finance Agency, as acting director.

McDonald, who is a former Assistant U.S. Attorney in the Southern District of A medical examiner has ruled the death of a Haitian asylum seeker after being released from federal custody a homicide.

An attorney representing her family said he expects her relatives to sue Immigration and Customs Enforcement in connection with her death. Daphy Michel, 31, died March 2. She was found at a bus shelter. The TRACY, Calif.

— Officials in a Northern California city urged people sensitive to smoke to keep indoors as firefighters spent a third day Saturday battling a fire in a huge medical equipment warehouse. Air quality on the south side of Tracy, a city of 100,000 people where the Medline warehouse fire has been burning A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to restore sites changed under an executive order calling for the nation’s museums, parks and landmarks to not display elements that “inappropriately disparage Americans past or living.

” The preliminary injunction issued by U.S. District Judge Angel Kelley in Massachusetts also orders a pause on any additional WASHINGTON — One by one, the burly mixed martial arts fighters made their entrance past the solemn, hulking marble statue of America’s 16th president and jogged down the 87 steps of the Lincoln Memorial to roars from thousands of fans drawn to the unusual sporting weekend marking the nation’s 250th anniversary and President Donald WASHINGTON — Senate Democrats’ decision to let a key surveillance authority lapse comes as they are increasingly emboldened in their legislative fights against President Donald Trump, blocking even traditionally bipartisan bills as they push back against his policies and personnel.

The posture is an escalation from a year ago, when Senate Democratic Leader Chuck June is National Men’s Health Month: Advancing prostate cancer treatment while preserving quality of life One in eight men will hear the words"you have prostate cancer" in their lifetime. Unfortunately, many men tend to overlook the importance of preventative care. When is the best time to see whales in the Salish Sea?

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