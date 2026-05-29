Trump mulls final sign-off on proposed Iran deal

The deal is just waiting on Trump's sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations to end a conflict that engulfed the Middle East and shook the global economy.

The deal is just waiting on Trump's sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations to end a conflict that engulfed the Middle East and shook the global economy.

Trump's post came as Iran's top diplomat suggested the US was holding up a deal with its approach to the talks. US President Donald Trump said he was making his final decision on a potential deal with Iran on Friday, as Tehran insisted any agreement on ending the US-Israel war with Iran hinged on Washington dropping its "excessive demands".

Iran's top negotiator had said earlier that Tehran would only trust Washington's actions, not its words, after US Vice President JD Vance said progress had been made on a deal to extend a ceasefire and provide a framework for peace talks.the deal was just waiting on Trump's sign-off following weeks of halting negotiations to end a conflict that had engulfed the Middle East and shaken the global economy.

"I will be meeting now, in the Situation Room, to make a final determination," Trump said in a lengthy social media post, reiterating long-held demands that Iran agree never to have nuclear weapons and open the vital Strait of Hormuz shipping lanes. He said Tehran would remove mines in the strait, the US would lift its naval blockade of Iranian ports, and the two countries would coordinate on removing and destroying Iran's enriched uranium, though he did not clarify whether the points had already been agreed or were part of the deal under consideration.

Trump's post came as Iran's top diplomat suggested the US was holding up a deal with its approach to the negotiations. In a call with his Omani counterpart, Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi "indicated that arriving at a final agreement depended on ending the American party's attitude based on excessive demands and shifting and contradictory positions", his ministry said in a statement.

Earlier, Iran's parliament speaker, who led its delegation at peace talks with the US in Pakistan last month, said Tehran had gained leverage not "through talks, but through missiles", and was sceptical of US promises.

"We place no trust in guarantees or words; only actions matter. No step will be taken before the other side acts first," Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf wrote on X. Hopes of an agreement had risen on Thursday after US officials were positive about the direction of diplomacy, with Vance telling reporters "a lot of progress" had been made. Optimism around a possible US-Iran deal boosted Asian stock markets on Friday, while oil prices receded slightly.

Energy markets have swung on hopes of a deal that could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, but Iran has yet to endorse any agreement and has signalled it would reject a deal announced unilaterally by Trump.news agency, citing a source, said the text had not yet been finalised and that the wording of the potential memorandum of understanding had "undergone some changes in recent days".

US threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsUS threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsQatar's role in talks has grown, and its state news agency said late on Thursday that Trump had called its ruler to discuss the "latest updates" on efforts to end the war. Doha hosted Iranian officials this week as regional nations push for a definitive resolution to the war, despite a fragile ceasefire largely holding since April 8.

Washington and Tehran have accused each other of violating the truce as recently as this week, with US strikes on the southern Iranian port of Bandar Abbas countered by retaliatory Iranian fire. Iranian forces did not specify their target, but Kuwait, which hosts US troops, said its air defences responded to incoming Iranian missiles and drones.

Iranian state TV said on Friday that 24 ships had transited the strait in the past 24 hours, in coordination with the Revolutionary Guard and the foreign ministry. But it warned that "ships from hostile countries face a severe response" from Iran's military.on Friday Israel had struck a medieval castle overlooking the southern city of Nabatieh, warning that other heritage sites were in "serious danger".

Israeli forces used the castle, also known as Qalaat al-Chakif, as a base during their previous two-decade occupation of southern Lebanon that ended in 2000. A ceasefire between Israel and the Iran-backed Lebanese group Hezbollah was supposed to have taken effect on April 17, but has never been observed.

US threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsUS threatens Oman with sanctions — Here are six ways Muscat quietly protected American interestsItaly seized late mafia boss Messina Denaro's assets worth $232MTrump threatened or attacked 15 countries during his presidency: CNN





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