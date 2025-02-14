Trump-Modi Press Conference, Snowstorm Hits Wayne County, Vause Sentenced in Drexel Murder

This news report covers three distinct events: a press conference between President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, a major snowstorm impacting Wayne County, and the sentencing of Angel Vause in the murder of Brittanee Drexel.

President Donald Trump and the Prime Minister of the Republic of India Narendra Modi held a press conference at the White House. Wayne County residents are bracing for a significant snowstorm, with accumulations potentially reaching or exceeding 7 feet by Saturday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected in the northern and northeastern parts of the county.

Meanwhile, in Charleston, South Carolina, Angel Vause was sentenced to 18 years in federal prison for her role in the 2009 murder of Brittanee Drexel. A courtroom sketch captured the moment by Robert Maniscalco. Assistant U.S. Attorney Winston Holliday expressed satisfaction with Vause's words of remorse, noting that some defendants remain silent. Dawn Conley, Drexel's mother, welcomed the judge's decision, stating that Vause deserved to be in prison and hoping that the sentence brings some closure to the family's long ordeal.





