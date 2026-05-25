Trump Mocks Republican Critics Over Iran Deal, Saying They 'Know Nothing' About It

US President Donald Trump has taken to social media to mock his Republican critics over his deal with Iran, saying they 'know nothing' about the potential agreement. Trump's lengthy post on Truth Social came as a growing chorus of Republicans erupted over reports that the developing framework with Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, establish a 60-day ceasefire and continue negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program while details are finalized.

Donald Trump has said he laughs at all the fools who know nothing about his deal with Iran, in a fresh gibe at his Republican detractors on social media.

In a lengthy post on Truth Social, the US President vowed it would be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, referring to the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action signed in Vienna in 2015. I laugh at all of the Dumocrats, RINOS, and Fools who know nothing about the potential deal I am making with Iran, Trump wrote, before listing a number of Republicans.

The president lashed out at weak and ineffective people like failed Senator Thom Tillis, Bill Cassidy, who just suffered a massive Primary loss, really bad Congressman Thomas Massie, a major sleazebag who lost in a landslide to a great American Patriot after showing tremendous disloyalty to his Party and Country, and almost all Dumocrats. He described Dumocrats as people that have totally lost their way, constantly supporting bad policy and even worse candidates, but are constantly critical of each and every fantastic win I have.

The president continued: These people should go home and rest, they do nothing but create division and loss. In other words, they are losers. The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal. It will be the exact opposite of the JCPOA disaster negotiated by the failed Obama Administration, which was a direct and open path to a Nuclear Weapon for Iran.

No, I don't do deals like that. In a separate post earlier, the president insisted any agreement he signs with the Islamic Republic would be good and proper and branded Republican critics losers.

Donald Trump has said he laughs at all the fools who know nothing about his deal with Iran, in a fresh gibe at his Republican detractors on social media Vessels in the Strait of Hormuz, Iran, May 22 If I make a deal with Iran, it will be a good and proper one, not like the one made by Obama, which gave Iran massive amounts of CASH, and a clear and open path to a Nuclear Weapon, Trump wrote. Our deal is the exact opposite, but nobody has seen it, or knows what it is.

It isn't even fully negotiated yet. The president then turned directly on critics inside his own movement. So don't listen to the losers, who are critical about something they know nothing about, Trump added. Unlike those before me who should have solved this problem many years ago, I don't make bad deals.

The sharp response came after a growing chorus of Republicans erupted over reports that the developing framework with Iran could reopen the Strait of Hormuz, establish a 60-day ceasefire and continue negotiations over Tehran's nuclear program while details are finalized. Senators including Ted Cruz and Lindsey Graham openly sounded the alarm over the pending agreement. Cruz delivered one of the sharpest attacks over the weekend, saying he was deeply concerned by what he was hearing from inside the administration.

If the result of all that is to be an Iranian regime still run by Islamists who chant death to America now receiving billions of dollars being able to enrich uranium and develop nuclear weapons and having effective control over the Strait of Hormuz then that outcome would be a disastrous mistake, Cruz wrote on X. The details are still coming out and I pray the early reports are wrong but the fact that Bidens Rob Malley is praising the deal is not encouraging, he added, referring to the former Biden Iran envoy who helped negotiate the 2015 Obama nuclear deal. Cruz's warning then triggered a flood of criticism from other Republican national security hawks.

Sen. Roger Wicker chairman of the Senate Armed Services Committee blasted the proposed 60-day ceasefire and warned everything accomplished by Operation Epic Fury would be for naught. Graham one of Trump's closest allies in Washington also publicly questioned the direction of the talks and warned that any agreement leaving Iran as a dominant regional power would be disastrous for Israel.

It makes one wonder why the war started to begin with if these perceptions are accurate, Graham wrote on X. The South Carolina senator later softened his criticism somewhat suggesting he could support the broader arrangement if it resulted in a major expansion of the Abraham Accords the Trump-brokered agreements that normalized relations between Israel and several Arab nations during his first term. Graham said adding countries such as Saudi Arabia, Qatar and Pakistan to the accords would be beyond transformative for the region and world and called it a potentially brilliant move by President Trump





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