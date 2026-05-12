Trump Mocks JD Vance and Teases 2028 GOP Succession Battle with Marco Rubio

Donald Trump jokingly referred to Vice President JD Vance as a little boy after a Secret Service incident and sparked speculation about the 2028 presidential ticket by polling guests on their preference between Vance and Marco Rubio.

In a recent gathering held within the historic confines of the White House Rose Garden, President Donald Trump took the opportunity to blend professional gratitude with his characteristic brand of sharp, public teasing.

While addressing members of the Secret Service, the President praised the overall performance of the agency following a recent assassination attempt, noting that his own presence served as evidence of their success. However, the atmosphere shifted toward comedy when Trump began recounting the specific details of the security operation. He vividly described the moment Vice President JD Vance was whisked away to safety, specifically highlighting how agents grabbed the 41-year-old by the shoulders and hoisted him up.

Trump joked that Vance looked like a little boy in the process, a remark that played upon viral footage already circulating online. The imagery of the Vice President being abruptly lifted while the President remained relatively composed in his seat became a focal point of the speech, with Trump questioning why he had not been moved with the same urgency.

This interaction underscored the unique and often unpredictable dynamic between the President and his second-in-command, where public affection is frequently paired with public ribbing. Beyond the immediate humor of the security incident, the event served as a subtle but potent platform for Trump to stir the waters regarding the future of the Republican Party and the 2028 presidential race.

In a move typical of his leadership style, the President began polling the guests in attendance to gauge their preferences for his eventual successor. He openly asked the crowd who among them favored JD Vance and who preferred Secretary of State Marco Rubio. This public comparison highlighted the burgeoning rivalry between two of the most influential figures in his current administration.

Although Trump referred to the combination of Vance and Rubio as a potential dream team, he was careful to maintain his position of power, explicitly stating that his comments did not constitute a formal endorsement under any circumstances. By treating the succession as a matter of public opinion, Trump continues his long-standing habit of testing the loyalties of the GOP base and the relative popularity of his top lieutenants, ensuring that no single successor becomes too powerful or complacent in their perceived standing.

The political trajectory of both JD Vance and Marco Rubio is particularly notable given their shared history as U.S. Senators and their initial skepticism toward Trump during his first bid for the presidency in 2016. Having transitioned from critics to core allies, both men now occupy critical positions within the executive branch, handling high-stakes diplomatic efforts, including complex negotiations aimed at ending conflict with Iran.

Despite the high-profile nature of their roles and the intensifying speculation surrounding their ambitions, both Vance and Rubio have consistently downplayed any desire to occupy the Oval Office. Rubio has even gone as far as to publicly state that he would be among the first to support Vance should the Vice President decide to seek the nomination.

Nevertheless, the financial and predictive markets tell a different story. According to data from Kalshi, the two men are currently locked in a tight race for the next GOP nomination, with Vance holding a slight lead at 35 percent compared to Rubio's 31 percent. This narrow margin suggests that while they may present a united front for the current administration, the competition for the mantle of leadership within the MAGA movement is becoming increasingly inevitable as the 2028 horizon approaches





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