Trump Mocked After Pulling ‘Desperate’ Move Live On Primetime TV

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“I like to watch the call-ins because it gives me a little bit of an indication of where we are,” Trump told host Mimi Geerges. Viewers also noticed something odd at the start of the interview. Someone giggled just as Trump joined the call.

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Some assumed that it may have been his assistant,Critics on social media weren’t sure why the president was calling in or what he was hoping to achieve ― but they let him have it on X: You know shit must be bleak if Trump is sitting at the White House and randomly calling cspan at night….even the host was like wtf 🤣November 10, 2026This is it. The apotheosis of Boomer.

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Imagine you’re hanging out on the couch, playing with your grandkids, half-watching CSPAN. You see it’s open line. Decide to call in. And you do so knowing that they have to take your call and put you on the air because you are THE PRESIDENT.