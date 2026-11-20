Fact-check reveals President Trump made false claims about gas prices, crime stats, and manufacturing records during a White House briefing on his Asia trip.

President Donald Trump delivered a nearly ninety-minute news conference on Friday, November 20, 2026, at the White House. He traveled to discuss the outcomes of a recent diplomatic tour across Asia. During this extended address, he characterized the journey as one of the most successful presidential visits to the region in American history. He highlighted his meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Gasoline Price Claims Defy Official Records

President Trump asserted that gasoline prices dropped by sixty cents a gallon in the last month and were falling rapidly. He cited a specific figure of one dollar and eighty-five cents per gallon in Iowa before the Iran war. American Automobile Association records contradict these statements entirely. The statewide average for regular gasoline in Iowa was two dollars and sixty-three cents on February 27, 2026. That date marks the day before the conflict in Iran began.

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National data further disproves the President's narrative regarding pre-war prices. The national average for regular gasoline stood at two dollars and ninety-eight cents on that same day in February. Current national averages sit at three dollars and sixty-nine cents per gallon. This represents a decrease of approximately fifty-eight cents from the previous month. However, prices remain fifty-six cents higher nationally than when Trump took office. The President had repeatedly promised lower costs during the campaign season.

Oil Market Decline Contextualized Incorrectly

The President claimed that crude oil prices plummeted by twenty percent since the election. He stated the price fell to nearly eighty dollars a barrel. He also described this decline as one of the largest drops in history. While the twenty percent decrease is accurate, the historical comparison is misleading. Oil prices experienced far sharper declines during longer periods. Prices fell by seventy-nine percent between July and December in 2008.

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On Friday, November 20, 2026, oil prices measured approximately eighty-three dollars and fifty cents per barrel. This level is still almost twenty-three percent higher than pre-Iran war levels. The data shows a recent correction but does not support the claim of a historic collapse relative to all past market conditions. The President used this volatility to argue for his economic stewardship during the briefing.

Manufacturing Records Exaggerated By Administration

President Trump declared ten straight months of manufacturing growth as a new record. He also claimed investment in new equipment rose by twenty-one percent this year. Monthly surveys by the Institute for Supply Management confirm ten months of continuous growth. However, this achievement is not a record. The survey recorded thirty-five straight months of growth from September 2016 through July 2019. That period remains the historical benchmark for factory expansion.

Additional measures from the Federal Reserve show manufacturing production grew in nine of the past ten months. The only month of decline was August. Much of the current improvement stems from the artificial intelligence build-out. This sector drives demand for electrical components and HVAC equipment. Data center construction requires semiconductor imports, which have been exempted from recent tariffs. The growth is sector-specific rather than a broad new manufacturing record.

Crime Statistics Misrepresented To Public

The President stated that murder rates are at their lowest level in one hundred twenty-five years. He claimed crime is down to levels last seen in the year 1900. An FBI report released in August 2026 tells a different story. The U.S. homicide rate dropped to its lowest point in seventy-five years. The rate reached four point one homicides per one hundred thousand people. This figure ties with records from 1955 and 1956.

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Experts note that national violent crime rates have been declining since 2022. Pinpointing the exact reason for this decrease is difficult. Multiple factors contribute to the trends seen in the FBI report. The data relies on voluntary reporting by many, but not all, law enforcement agencies. The decline is a long-term trend rather than a sudden result of the current administration's policies.

Wealth Creation Figures Lack Evidence

President Trump claimed his administration created twenty-five trillion dollars in new wealth. He stated this figure included domestic and foreign investment. He provided no evidence to support this specific number. White House websites and company statements suggest this figure is exaggerated. The number appears highly speculative and far higher than actual sums. The offers a far lower number, 11.4 trillion, which includes commitments from the Biden administration.

The President also mentioned ending eight wars. He did not provide specific details or dates for these conflicts during the briefing. The lack of concrete evidence for his wealth claims continues a pattern seen throughout his second administration. The White House has consistently used large, unverified figures to describe economic achievements. Investors and citizens are left to verify these numbers against independent financial data.