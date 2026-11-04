Trump Midterm Rebuke Senate Losses Economy

Voters reject Trump's policies in midterms as Democrats flip four Senate seats. Economic concerns drive losses for GOP candidates backed by the President.

Voters delivered a decisive rebuke to President Donald Trump on Tuesday, flipping four U.S. Senate seats in states where he repeatedly campaigned during the final weeks of the midterm election cycle. The political landscape shifted significantly as Democratic candidates secured victories in Texas, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Ohio, dealing a major blow to Republican efforts to maintain control of the upper chamber of Congress.

Senate Seats Flip In Key States

The losses suffered by Trump's hand-picked candidates Ken Paxton in Texas and Darline Graham in South Carolina handed Democrats their first Senate seats in those deep-red states in decades. These results imperiled Republican chances for keeping control of the Senate, adding to the pressure on the party as they face potential loss of congressional power. Voters delivered these specific losses along with flipping seats in North Carolina and Ohio after Trump repeatedly urged voters to pretend he was on the ballot while defending his policies on tariffs and the war with Iran that drove up prices.

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Candidates Face Skepticism And Baggage

Trump's choices for GOP races had their own baggage despite urging voters to use their imagination when reading names on the ballot. Graham, the sister of the late Sen. Lindsey Graham, lost to Democrat Annie Andrews after a campaign in which she faced questions about her inexperience. Paxton, who lost to Democrat James Talarico, was impeached by his own party over corruption accusations and stained by a very public divorce. But Trump backed him instead of powerful incumbent Sen. John Cornyn, whom he viewed as not sufficiently supportive.

Loyalty Pressures Drive Retirements

Trump's loyalty pressures also led incumbent Republican Sen. Thom Tillis in North Carolina to decide to retire after clashing with the president. To try to keep that seat in GOP hands, Trump backed his close ally Michael Whatley, who lost to Democrat Roy Cooper. In Ohio, Democrat Sherrod Brown regained his Senate seat that he lost two years ago, defeating appointed Republican Sen. Jon Husted in a state in which Trump and Vice President JD Vance repeatedly campaigned. With Husted, Trump had an odd fixation on his physique, frequently admiring the former football player's body during campaign rallies in Ohio and elsewhere around the country.

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Economic Policies Blamed By Voters

Placing himself front and center on voters' minds was a major gamble by the president and his political team, who believed it would drive Make America Great Again supporters to the polls. Democrats were eager to watch the unpopular president insert himself so fully in the campaign, believing it served as an effective reminder of who should be blamed for the state of the economy. The AP Voter Poll showed relatively few voters have positive things to say about Trump's performance on the economy. About two-thirds of voters nationally say Trump's policies have worsened economic conditions in the U.S., while only about 3 in 10 said they've improved economic conditions.

Political Consequences For Trump

If his party loses control of Congress in the midterm elections, the rest of Trump's time in office is likely to be consumed by Democratic-led investigations into his administration and his business dealings, and could possibly lead to another impeachment. The political spotlight will also begin its shift to Republicans and Democrats vying to replace him during the 2028 presidential campaign. The rebuke to Republicans could leave Trump with dramatically diminished political capital at home and abroad. He had all but guaranteed the results will be seen as a referendum on himself by repeatedly urging voters to pretend I'm on the ballot.