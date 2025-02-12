Trump Memecoin Launch Triggers Liquidity Crunch for MoonPay, Rescued by Galaxy and Ripple

The launch of Donald Trump's official memecoin, TRUMP, caused a surge in demand that strained MoonPay's liquidity. To meet the unprecedented influx of trading activity, MoonPay secured loans from Galaxy Digital and Ripple, highlighting the volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market and the challenges faced by exchanges during rapid market movements.

A surge in demand for Donald Trump 's official memecoin, TRUMP, on a Saturday, when MoonPay's fiat accounts were inaccessible due to a weekend holiday, presented a liquidity challenge for the crypto exchange. The situation arose because MoonPay couldn't readily access over $100 million in liquidity needed to meet TRUMP's trading demand.

The token's launch, a surprise move that made Trump the first president directly linked to a memecoin, saw its market capitalization skyrocket from nearly $200 million to over $10 billion within 48 hours. This rapid growth resulted in spot and futures listings across exchanges and over $20 billion in trading volume within two days.To bridge the liquidity gap, MoonPay secured a loan from Galaxy Digital's founder, Mike Novogratz, for $100 million worth of USD Coin stablecoin. However, the demand continued to escalate with the launch of Melania Trump's MELANIA tokens, necessitating an additional $60 million. MoonPay then turned to Ripple CEO Brad Garlinghouse, stating that they had underestimated the demand for the TRUMP token. Ripple provided the additional funding after a thorough vetting process, including a pledge of MoonPay CEO Ivan Soto-Wright's personal assets. MoonPay repaid both loans in full on Tuesday, January 21st, after gaining access to its reserve funds. The company also experienced a significant user growth, onboarding 750,000 new users that week





