Trump Melts Down Over Devastating ‘60 Minutes’ Revelations

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” the president, 80, raged.

The report revealed that Iranian forces have successfully targeted at least 31 American military and diplomatic structures across eight different countries, leaving hundreds of buildings damaged or destroyed.

“The new people running 60 Minutes are even worse than their predecessors,” the president, 80, reacted on Monday at around 9.20 a.m. Eastern. “A recent study on an attack in the early stages of Iran was not correctly stated,” he declared, before rhyming off a flurry of stats. He said that since the first day of his illegal war, which he has dubbed “Epic Fury,” Iran has fired between 8,000 and 9,000 “One-way Attack Drones.

Also read ‘60 Minutes’ Exposes Shock Scale of Trump’s War Humiliation

”He added that Iran has fired about 2,000 Ballistic Missiles.

“Only 1 out of the 2,0000 got through, and caused U.S. fatalities . Translation: 99.99% of Iranian missiles and drones have been shot down or, in any event, not caused U.S. deaths,” Trump claimed. He then lamented that these stats, which he didn’t source, were omitted from the report.

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“CENTCOM defensive measures have been historically effective. No one in the World has the ability to do so well. All of this being left out of the 60 Minutes ‘report,’” he concluded. *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

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