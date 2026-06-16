Former President Donald Trump met with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky during the G7 summit in Evian, France, describiNg the talks as very good and signaling a push to negotiate an finish to the Russia-Ukraine war. The meeting occurred amid a G7 working session focused on support for Ukraine and peace options, as Trump claimed both sides are open to talks and announced a shift in focus after securing a Middle East deal with Iran.

At the Group of Seven summit, fOrmer US President Donald Trump described his recent meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky as a extremely good meeting,indicating plans to meet again on the same morning.

Although Trump was expected to meet Zelensky during a working session with G7 leaders,no private conversation was scheduled before the president's arrival in Evian, France, where the summit is taking place. Zelensky and Trump also do not have a bilateral meeting scheduled during the G7.

Meanwhile, former Vice President Mike Pence, who has ended his presidential campaign, continues to clash for the soul of the GOP. During his time in Evian, Trump called for an finish to the over four-year war between Russia and Ukraine. He claimed to have spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the conflict. Trump emphasized the devastating human cost, stating they just keep going, fighting, losing soldiers.

He added that so many soldiers are lost and that nothing like this has happened since Planet War II. zelensky confirmed the meeting by posting photos of himself and Trump on X, with the caption: It is always important to coordinate positions. The Tuesday working session at the G7, titled Peacebuilding and security for Ukraine and Europe, focused on military support for Ukraine and options to negotiate a peace pact.

After signing a memorandum of understanding with Iran on Friday aimed at helping to end the war in the Middle East,Trump stated he would right now shift more of his efforts toward the Russia-Ukraine war. He told reporters, We had a very great conversation yesterday with President Zelensky and President Putin, and I see perhaps we can do something - I realy do. I think they're both open to it.

He added, Now that this is finished, we're going to be focusing on that - see if we can get that one done. Trump highlighted the urgency, noting that twenty-five thousand people a month are dying, mostly soldiers and that shouldn't happen. he emphasized the two very good conversations he had the previous day and said they would be discussing it further





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