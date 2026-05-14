Trump Meets Xi Jinping in Beijing

The first meeting between President Trump and Xi Jinping, set to take place at 10 a.m. China Standard Time (10 p.m. Eastern Time), will include a welcoming ceremony and private bilateral talks. The U.S. Secretary of State, Marco Rubio, explained his economic argument to Chinese officials regarding Iran and how they should take a more active role in resolving the crisis.

Following President Donald Trump 's arrival in Beijing the previous night, his two-day summit with China 's President Xi Jinping is set to begin Thursday morning with a welcoming ceremony for the U.S. president at the Great Hall of the People.

The large hall, which sits on the western side of Tiananmen Square, was built in 1959 to mark the 10th anniversary of the founding of the People's Republic of China and serves as the location where Chinese officials often greet foreign dignitaries. At approximately 171,800 square meters, or around 42.5 acres, the hall covers an area larger than the Forbidden Palace





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