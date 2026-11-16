Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19

President Trump joins President Xi Jinping and President Vladimir Putin for a historic trilateral summit in Shenzhen, focusing on nuclear arms and the conflict in Iran while excluding Ukraine.

President Donald Trump is traveling to Asia beginning Monday to attend a landmark diplomatic gathering in Shenzhen, China. On Thursday, November 19, he will sit down with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. This unprecedented meeting unites the heads of state of the three nations possessing the world's largest nuclear arsenals.

Nuclear Arms Control and Iran Conflict

President Donald Trump plans to lead discussions with Presidents Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin regarding the reduction of global nuclear stockpiles. The White House characterizes this event as the start of a broader dialogue rather than a venue for immediate treaties. The talks address the security vacuum created after the New START treaty expired in February, ending the final bilateral limit on U.S. and Russian nuclear weapons.

Also read Trump Xi Putin Trilateral Summit to Address Nuclear Arms in Shenzhen

Nuclear disparities remain a central challenge for these negotiations. Current U.S. assessments indicate that both the United States and Russia maintain over 5,000 warheads each. In contrast, China's arsenal is estimated at more than 600 warheads. Beijing has historically resisted joining arms-control pacts that involve Washington and Moscow.

President Trump also intends to raise the ongoing war involving Iran with both leaders. The United States holds a direct stake in the conflict, while Russia and China maintain close strategic ties with Tehran. Senior officials acknowledge that the summit is unlikely to produce a sudden diplomatic breakthrough, yet they view the gathering as vital for long-term strategic communication.

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Excluded Topics and Alleged Espionage

President Vladimir Putin's war in Ukraine will not feature on the agenda for this trilateral summit. U.S. officials confirmed that the administration maintains a separate diplomatic channel with Kyiv that excludes Chinese participation. Consequently, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has not been invited to the proceedings in Shenzhen.

President Xi Jinping will not discuss the espionage allegations concerning Alice Huang, a former executive at the Singapore-based cloud-computing company Megaspeed. U.S. intelligence officials have assessed Huang as an asset of the Chinese Ministry of State Security. These claims have not been publicly established by independent investigators.

The controversy involves the reported personal relationship between Alice Huang and Jensen Huang, the former chief executive of Nvidia. Nvidia stated there is no evidence that company secrets were compromised. Beijing and Megaspeed have both denied any wrongdoing, with the company noting that Alice Huang departed in August 2025.

Internal Disputes Over Chip Export Controls

President Donald Trump's administration is currently managing internal friction regarding the enforcement of advanced American computer chip restrictions. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent has publicly criticized the Commerce Department's approach to exporting these technologies to China. This dispute complicates the broader diplomatic context of the trip to Shenzhen.

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Despite these internal disagreements, officials stated that export-control policies will not be a primary negotiation subject with Chinese officials. The focus remains firmly on high-level security matters involving nuclear capabilities and regional conflicts in the Middle East.