US President Donald Trump arrives in Shenzhen for a rare trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin at the APEC summit.

US President Donald Trump touched down at Shenzhen Baoan International Airport on Wednesday, receiving a rare and personal welcome from Chinese President Xi Jinping on the runway. The arrival marks the beginning of a historic trilateral diplomatic gathering in the Chinese tech hub, which will also feature Russian President Vladimir Putin for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit. As Air Force One descended, President Trump saluted before standing alongside President Xi on a red carpet lined with citizens waving colorful pom-poms and holding national flags from both nations.

Unprecedented Airport Reception for Trump

The greeting at the airport was notably warmer than the welcome extended to Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier in the week, who was not greeted by President Xi upon his arrival. Chinese state news agency Xinhua reported that President Xi referenced the special treatment President Trump and First Lady Melania Trump provided during a previous visit to the United States in September. President Xi stated that he looked forward to in-depth exchanges regarding China-US relations, Asia-Pacific cooperation, and the global order, aiming to promote a constructive and stable relationship based on respect and equality.

Also read Trump Meets Xi and Putin in Shenzhen on November 19

Trump Pursues Diplomatic Breakthroughs

President Trump has signaled an improvised diplomatic approach during his stay in Shenzhen, intending to discuss critical global issues with his counterparts. He expressed plans to talk with President Xi and President Putin about limiting nuclear weapons and bringing an end to the war in Ukraine, which began with Russia's invasion in 2022. Although Trump's aides previously indicated that the Ukraine conflict would not be on the agenda, the US President recently suggested that the high casualty rates in Russia created an opening for resolution.

Speaking on Tuesday, President Trump commented that a deal was very close to being achieved and that he anticipated a productive meeting on the subject. He also teased the possibility of holding a private meeting with President Putin and a separate sit-down with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio clarified that the President was serious about engaging with North Korea to resolve tensions, though he noted that no meeting was currently scheduled for Thursday.

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Kremlin Confirms Substantive Talks

Kremlin senior aide Yury Ushakov confirmed to Russian state television that President Putin and President Trump would meet multiple times during the summit. He emphasized that the leaders would have substantive conversations regardless of the setting, whether in armchairs or standing face-to-face. Ushakov added that the two presidents would definitely meet the following day, likely during a gala dinner ahead of the formal trilateral talks. This assurance comes despite analyst expectations that substantive breakthroughs may be limited due to the complex geopolitical landscape.

Geopolitical Tensions and Trade Context

The prospect of President Trump meeting with two of America's primary geopolitical rivals has caused unease among traditional allies, including Canada and NATO partners in Europe. This diplomatic posture contrasts with the US President's less welcoming stance toward historic allies. Furthermore, Trump's tariffs aimed at curbing China's trade surplus have had limited effect, as China has exported over one trillion dollars more in goods than it imported for the second consecutive year.

Compounding the diplomatic complexity, recent news has emerged regarding Jensen Huang, a close ally of the technology industry and former CEO of Nvidia. Huang was removed from his position after admitting to an affair with a woman allegedly acting as an agent for the Chinese government. This incident adds another layer of scrutiny to the US-China relationship as world leaders gather in Shenzhen for the summit.