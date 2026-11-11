Trump Meets Qatar PM as Iran Demands Sanctions Lift in Two-Day Peace Plan

Trump met Qatar's prime minister at the White House as Iran pushed a trimmed peace proposal, and talks on ending the Iran war remain stalled.

President Donald Trump met with Qatar i Prime Minister Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al-Thani at the White House on Monday to discuss ongoing diplomatic efforts to conclude the Iran war. The meeting lasted just under an hour, according to White House officials. Unlike most of his meetings with foreign heads of state, Trump did not hold a press conference or issue a joint statement after the talks concluded.

Tehran pushed a slightly abbreviated version of the seven-point peace plan that Secretary of State Marco Rubio dismissed as outrageous and ridiculous. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi on Sunday pushed Tehran's two-day proposal for resolving the conflict. This trimmed-down version of the seven-point plan aims to resolve the current hostilities through a rapid concession framework.

Also read Trump after meeting with Qatari PM says he believes war with Iran is militarily 'effectively over'

Iranian officials gave the proposal its nickname because the United States could ostensibly grant all of Iran's demands within two days. After that initial period, Iranian officials said they would be willing to meet American representatives for further discussions. The proposal calls on the United States to make unconditional concessions just to get talks moving again.

Those demands include massive sanctions relief and war reparations. Observers have described these requirements as unrealistic given the current military situation. Iran has taken to calling it the two-day proposal because it believes Washington can accede to these terms quickly if it chooses diplomacy over continued conflict.

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Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the talks have not been particularly productive because Iran's demands are unacceptable. He described some of those demands as outrageous, ridiculous, and detached from reality. Rubio stated he had no progress to report regarding the ongoing diplomatic track between Washington and Tehran.

Rubio asked whether it was unreasonable for Iran to insist that United States sanctions, which Iran regards as illegal, and its naval blockade be lifted before negotiations begin. He also emphasized that the war must end on all fronts before any substantive dialogue can occur. Several countries continue to engage with Iran and put forward various ideas, but Rubio would not say that the parties are on the verge of a breakthrough.

Araghchi warned that if the United States chose war instead of diplomacy, Iranian forces would respond with overwhelming force. He framed the choice as a stark one between meeting Iran's requirements and facing a much harsher military response. He threatened that Iranian warriors would rain down hell if their conditions were ignored.

President Donald Trump said on Sunday that it was highly unlikely the United States would return to large-scale hostilities with Iran. He also said he was prepared to order more strikes if necessary. Trump claimed that the United States has thirty-eight bridges in its sights that it could knock down in literally one hour.

He added that he does not like ripping down bridges. He noted that the hardest thing to build is a bridge and that it takes years to construct them properly. Trump described himself as a good builder who prefers infrastructure over destruction. His comments highlight the tension between his rhetorical threats and his stated preference for stability.

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Turkish media reported that Vice President JD Vance and Iranian Supreme National Security Council chief Mohsen Rezaei have been invited to meet in Doha, Qatar next week. However, an Iranian official denied reports from Turkish media that such a meeting is planned. The official stated that Iran's policy and plans regarding talks have not changed.

Until the United States takes concrete steps to meet Iran's seven conditions, no plans will be made to negotiate with the American side. This stance reinforces the hardline position Tehran has maintained throughout the conflict. Diplomatic momentum between Washington and Tehran remains limited despite these high-level engagements.

On Sunday, four more explosions were heard on Qeshm Island, an island near the entrance to the Strait of Hormuz. The blasts add to the tensions surrounding the Strait of Hormuz as the diplomatic track remains unresolved. The island was bombed during recent military operations, escalating fears of broader regional instability.

The combination of high-level diplomatic meetings and continued military posturing creates a complex environment for peace efforts. Both sides remain entrenched in their positions, with Iran demanding total sanctions relief and the United States insisting on verifiable de-escalation first. The coming weeks will determine whether these parallel tracks lead to a breakthrough or further conflict.