The tentative agreement follows weeks of escalating tensions and intermittent clashes involving U.S. and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf.

by ALEXX ALTMAN-DEVILBISS | The National News DeskA container ship sits at anchor as a small motorboat passes in the foreground in the Strait of Hormuz off Bandar Abbas, Iran, Saturday, May 2, 2026.

President Donald Trump signaled Friday that he is not yet ready to sign an agreement aimed at ending the conflict with Iran, despite aIn a lengthy Truth Social post, Trump said he was meeting with advisers in the White House Situation Room to "make a final determination.

" The president also outlined additional conditions for a final agreement, including a commitment from Iran that it would "never have a Nuclear Weapon or Bomb" and that the Strait of Hormuz be reopened immediately without tolls or restrictions on maritime traffic. "Iran will complete the immediate removal and/or detonation of any mines that are left, which will not be many! " Trump wrote.

"Ships caught in the Strait due to our amazing and unprecedented Naval Blockade, which will now be lifted, may start the process of 'heading home! ' Say HELLO to your wives, husbands, parents, and families from me, your favorite President! ""No money will be exchanged, until further notice," he continued, adding that "other items, of far less importance, have been agreed to.

" The tentative agreement follows weeks of escalating tensions and intermittent clashes involving U.S. and Iranian forces in the Persian Gulf. Despite ongoing diplomatic efforts, military incidents have continued, including U.S. Trump has also introduced additional conditions for a broader regional agreement.

Earlier this week, he said several nations should join theAccording to Trump, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Pakistan, Turkey, Egypt, and Jordan should "immediately" sign onto the accords — the U.S.-brokered agreements launched during his first term to normalize diplomatic relations between Israel and several Arab nations. The deputy accused the driver of violating Florida’s wireless communications while driving law by using a handheld device behind the wheel.

Four people were hospitalized and one person was killed after a fire broke out at an Ogden home. The Ogden Fire Department said its crews responded to the fireThe body of a missing 22-year-old was recovered from Sand Hollow Reservoir in Hurricane.

Just before 1 p.m. on May 28, officials received a report of a missing mTwo people were arrested after police tied them to a major crash in Taylorsville that injured eight people, five of whom were hospitalized for treatment. The crA multi-million dollar lawsuit could leave taxpayers holding the bill as the plaintiffs accuse the Salt Lake County District Attorney's Office - the West Valley





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