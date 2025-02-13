Trump Mediates Peace Talks Between Russia and Ukraine

U.S. President Donald Trump announced on Wednesday that he has initiated peace talks between Russia and Ukraine, following phone calls with both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Both leaders expressed a desire for peace, leading Trump to instruct U.S. officials to begin negotiations immediately. While U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth cautioned against unrealistic expectations regarding Ukraine's NATO membership and territorial gains, Trump expressed optimism about the possibility of a peace deal.

Almost three years after Russia invaded Ukraine, talks to end the war that has led to the loss of tens of thousands of lives are set to begin, U.S. President Donald Trump announced Wednesday. The White House leader said he spoke to both Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on the phone, and that both leaders said they wanted peace. Trump said he instructed U.S. officials to begin peace talks immediately. Elaborating on his conversation with Putin, Trump said the heads of state had a'lengthy and highly productive phone call' in which they had discussed the war, and noted that the Russian president agreed that it was'common sense' to end the conflict that has caused widescale destruction in Ukraine and led to the deaths of thousands of soldiers and civilians.'We each talked about the strengths of our respective Nations, and the great benefit that we will someday have in working together. But first, as we both agreed, we want to stop the millions of deaths taking place in the War with Russia/Ukraine,' Trump said he and Putin agreed to work closely and visit each other's countries, adding that both men would instruct their respective teams to start negotiations immediately.'I am hopeful that the results of that meeting will be positive. It is time to stop this ridiculous War, where there has been massive, and totally unnecessary, DEATH and DESTRUCTION,' Trump stated. Before Trump's announcement regarding negotiations, U.S. Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth had poured cold water on Ukraine's hopes of joining military alliance NATO and of regaining lost territories after Russia's 2014 invasion of Crimea.'We want, like you, a sovereign and prosperous Ukraine. But we must start by recognising that returning to Ukraine's pre-2014 borders is an unrealistic objective,' Hegseth told officials from around 50 countries allied to Ukraine in Brussels on Wednesday, according to NBC News reporting. Trump later concurred that it was'probably true' that there was no likelihood of Ukraine joining NATO. He agreed that the odds were slim that Ukraine would return to its pre-2014 borders, but said'some of that land will come back' as part of a peace deal. Russia will have to back-pedal on its adversarial and hostile stance toward the U.S., and Putin's apparently good relations with Trump could also make that far easier. President Donald Trump and Russia's President Vladimir Putin attend a joint press conference after a meeting at the Presidential Palace in Helsinki, on July 16, 2018. The mood in Russia appears to be upbeat, with Kremlin Press Secretary Dmitry Peskov stating Wednesday that Putin had'backed one of the main statements made by the U.S. leader that the time has come for our countries to work together,' Peskov said, Kirill Dmitriev, the chief executive of Russia's sovereign wealth fund, the Russian Direct Investment Fund, told CNBC that'a single call can change the course of history — today, the leaders of the U.S. and Russia have possibly opened a door to a future shaped by cooperation, not confrontation





