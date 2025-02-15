Trump Media & Technology Group Reports $400 Million Loss, Citing Legal Fees and Revenue Challenges

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, reported a net loss of $400.9 million for the full year, citing legal fees stemming from the merger process and a revised revenue-sharing agreement. The company is focusing on a new advertising initiative and believes in strategic evaluation over traditional metrics.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG) reported a net loss of $400.9 million for the full year. The company attributed the significant loss to several factors, including substantial legal fees incurred due to obstruction from the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission during the merger process. Additionally, a revised revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner negatively impacted sales.

TMTG highlighted that it has been selectively testing a new advertising initiative on its Truth Social platform, which has contributed to revenue fluctuations. \The company's shares dipped about 1% in after-hours trading on Friday following the release of its 2024 annual results. TMTG went public on Nasdaq under the ticker 'DJT' last March after completing its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The stock experienced a surge in value in 2024, nearly doubling, coinciding with Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in November. However, as of Friday's closing price, the stock had declined about 11% year-to-date, giving it a market capitalization of $6.59 billion. \In contrast to traditional social media companies, TMTG's management stated in the filing that they do not rely on conventional metrics like active users or average revenue per user. They believe focusing on these metrics could detract from a strategic evaluation of the company's growth and progress. As of Friday, a trust where President Trump is the sole beneficiary holds 52% of the voting power of the company's stock. Trump actively uses Truth Social, boasting 8.9 million followers. TMTG currently maintains $776.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with $9.6 million in debt. Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican Congressman, expressed their intention to explore partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions of entities that could effectively function as subsidiaries within a broader TMTG holding company spanning various industries





