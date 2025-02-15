Trump Media & Technology Group Reports $400.9 Million Net Loss

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, reported a significant net loss for the full year, citing legal fees and a change in revenue-sharing agreements as contributing factors. Despite the financial challenges, the company remains optimistic about its future growth plans.

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, has reported a net loss of $400.9 million for the full year. The company cited several factors contributing to the substantial loss, including legal fees incurred due to obstruction from the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission during its merger process with Digital World Acquisition Corp. Additionally, a change in a revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner resulted in lower sales.

Despite these challenges, Trump Media & Technology Group remains optimistic about its future prospects. Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican Congressman, stated that the company will continue to explore opportunities to partner, merge with, and acquire other entities, positioning itself as a holding company with subsidiaries spanning several industries.Trump Media & Technology Group went public on Nasdaq under the ticker 'DJT' last March, following the completion of its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. The stock experienced a surge in value in 2024, driven by former President Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in November. However, since then, the stock has faced a decline, down about 11% year to date, with a market capitalization of $6.59 billion. The company's annual report highlighted the impact of a revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner and a selective testing approach to a nascent advertising initiative on the Truth Social platform, leading to revenue fluctuations.In contrast to traditional social media metrics, Trump Media management stated that they do not rely on user numbers or average revenue per user. They believe this approach allows for a more strategic evaluation of the company's progress and growth. As of Friday, a trust where President Trump is the sole beneficiary holds 52% of the voting power of the company's stock. Trump actively engages with his 8.9 million followers on Truth Social, while also maintaining a presence on X (formerly Twitter), owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk. As of Friday, Trump Media possesses $776.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with $9.6 million in debt





NBCLA / 🏆 319. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

TRUMP MEDIA & TECHNOLOGY GROUP TRUTH SOCIAL NET LOSS LEGAL FEES REVENUE-SHARING AGREEMENT STOCK PERFORMANCE

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Allies Awarded Stock in Trump Media & Technology GroupPresident Donald Trump's allies, including his pick for FBI director Kash Patel, son Donald Trump Jr., and education secretary nominee Linda McMahon, have been awarded shares in Trump Media & Technology Group. The disclosures come amidst criticism of the president's financial entanglements and potential conflicts of interest for his administration members.

Read more »

Allen Media Group's Weather Decision Sparks Outrage and Questions About Local Media's FutureAllen Media Group's recent decision to replace local weathercasters with forecasts from its Weather Channel hub in Atlanta sparked widespread criticism and raised concerns about the future of local news. The move, which aims to save costs, has been seen as tone-deaf, especially given the frequency of severe weather events across the country.

Read more »

Trump DOJ Nominee: Ad Group GARM Engaged in 'Collusion' Against Conservative MediaAbigail Slater, the nominee to head the Department of Justice’s antitrust division, testified before the Senate that the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) engaged in 'a certain amount of collusion' to boycott conservative media outlets and platforms.

Read more »

Trump DOJ Nominee Says Ad Group Accused of Boycotting Conservative Media Showed 'Collusion'Abigail Slater, Trump's nominee for the Department of Justice's antitrust division, testified that the Global Alliance for Responsible Media (GARM) engaged in 'a certain amount of collusion' by allegedly organizing boycotts against conservative media outlets.

Read more »

Trump Seeks Immunity from Lawsuit Filed by Former TMTG Co-foundersFormer President Trump is attempting to delay or dismiss a civil lawsuit filed by two co-founders of his social media company, Trump Media & Technology Group, citing his presidential immunity.

Read more »

Trump's 'Victories' Over Legacy Media: A Media Analyst's TakeMedia analyst Matt O'Connor argues that Donald Trump's persistent attacks on 'fake news' have finally paid off, leading to a decline in trust in traditional media outlets. O'Connor credits the public's growing awareness of media bias during the COVID-19 pandemic and the 2024 election for this shift. He believes this signifies a new era where citizen journalism and alternative media gain legitimacy, while traditional media loses its dominance.

Read more »