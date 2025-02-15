Trump Media Suffers $400 Million Loss, Citing Legal Fees and Revenue Changes

Trump Media & Technology Group, the parent company of Truth Social, reported a substantial net loss for the year, driven by legal expenses related to the merger process and a shift in its revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social , reported a net loss of $400.9 million for the full year. The company attributed the loss to several factors, including legal fees incurred due to obstruction from the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission during its merger process. Additionally, a revised revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner negatively impacted revenue.

Shares of TMTG, which trades on Nasdaq under the ticker 'DJT', dipped about 1% in extended trading on Friday following the release of its 2024 results. The stock had nearly doubled in value during 2024 after completing its merger with Digital World Acquisition Corp. in March, culminating with Donald Trump's victory in the November presidential election. However, as of Friday's close, the stock had declined approximately 11% year-to-date, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.59 billion. TMTG incurred merger-related legal fees stemming from obstruction by the Securities and Exchange Commission during the Biden administration, according to a filing. The company also cited a change in its revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner as contributing to lower sales. Furthermore, they explained that revenue fluctuations were partly due to selective testing of a new advertising initiative on their Truth Social platform. Unlike other social media companies, TMTG's management stated in the filing that they do not rely on traditional metrics such as active users or average revenue per user. They believe that focusing on such metrics could potentially distract from a strategic evaluation of the company's progress and growth.As of Friday, a trust controlled by President Trump, who is the sole beneficiary, holds 52% of the company's voting power, according to the filing. Trump actively engages on Truth Social, boasting 8.9 million followers. In contrast, on X, formerly known as Twitter, now owned by Tesla CEO Elon Musk, Trump's account has faced suspension and limitations. TMTG currently possesses $776.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with $9.6 million in debt. Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican congressman, stated in a press release that the company will continue to explore opportunities to partner with, merge with, and acquire other entities. He envisions TMTG evolving into a holding company with subsidiaries spanning various industries





nbcchicago / 🏆 545. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Trump Media & Technology Group Truth Social Net Loss Legal Fees Revenue Sharing Donald Trump Securities And Exchange Commission Merger

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Trump Media Reports $400 Million Loss, Citing Legal Fees and Revenue AgreementTrump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, reported a $400.9 million net loss for the full year. The company attributed the loss to legal fees stemming from obstruction at the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission and a negative impact from a revenue-sharing agreement. Shares dipped slightly after the release of 2024 results.

Read more »

The Trump Administration Might Just Spend $400 Million on ‘Armored’ TeslasDonald Trump's administration expects to spend $400 million on 'armored' vehicles made by Elon Musk's Tesla.

Read more »

Trump administration set to purchase $400 million worth of armored TeslasThat's according to a public State Department procurement document. It comes as ethics experts raise conflict of interest questions about the chief executive of Tesla, Elon Musk, who is a top White House official.

Read more »

‘Armored Tesla’ axed from $400 million US deal over Elon Musk’s Trump tiesMusk's portfolio, from electric cars to space exploration, and his role in the government, raises questions of potential inside advantages.

Read more »

Fact Check: Did Trump Create a $400 Million Contract to Buy Armored Teslas from Elon Musk?Source of breaking news and analysis, insightful commentary and original reporting, curated and written specifically for the new generation of independent and conservative thinkers.

Read more »

Trump's Trade War to Cost US Companies $400 Billion, Texas and California Hit HardestPresident Trump's trade war is projected to cost US companies roughly $400 billion in trade duties. While the costs will spread across all states, Texas and California businesses are expected to absorb the highest bills. The new tariffs, which could take effect in the coming months, are in response to countries imposing import duties on the US. The White House stated that tariffs could be levied on Canada, Mexico, and other countries with devalued currencies.

Read more »