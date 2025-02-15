Trump Media Reports 2024 Financial Results, Navigating Legal Challenges and Strategic Expansion

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the parent company of Truth Social, released its 2024 financial results, outlining a year marked by legal complexities, revenue fluctuations, and a shift towards strategic growth strategies. The company reported a decline in share price following the release of its annual report, which highlighted merger-related legal fees stemming from the Biden-era Securities and Exchange Commission and the impact of a revised revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner. TMTG emphasized its focus on non-traditional social media metrics and its intention to evolve into a holding company with subsidiaries across various industries.

Trump Media & Technology Group (TMTG), the company behind Truth Social , has reported its 2024 financial results , revealing a complex year marked by legal challenges, shifting revenue streams, and a focus on strategic growth rather than traditional social media metrics. Shares declined about 1% in after-hours trading on Friday following the release of the report. TMTG, which went public on Nasdaq under the ticker 'DJT' last March after merging with Digital World Acquisition Corp.

, saw its stock nearly double in value throughout 2024, coinciding with Donald Trump's victory in the U.S. presidential election in November. As of Friday's close, the stock had dipped approximately 11% year-to-date, resulting in a market capitalization of $6.59 billion.The company cited several factors contributing to its financial performance in 2024. Merger-related legal fees were incurred due to alleged obstruction from the Securities and Exchange Commission during the Biden administration. Additionally, a change in a revenue-sharing agreement with an advertising partner negatively impacted sales. The company acknowledged that revenue has fluctuated as it implements a new advertising strategy on Truth Social. TMTG also stated that it does not rely on conventional social media metrics like active users or average revenue per user. The company believes that focusing on these metrics could distract from its strategic evaluation of business progress and growth.TMTG currently holds $776.8 million in cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments, with a relatively low debt level of $9.6 million. Chairman and CEO Devin Nunes, a former Republican Congressman, emphasized the company's commitment to exploring partnerships, mergers, and acquisitions in order to expand its reach and diversify its portfolio. The goal is to transform TMTG into a holding company with subsidiaries spanning multiple industries. This ambitious vision underscores the company's determination to evolve beyond its initial platform and establish a broader presence in the digital landscape.





