The ugly revelations keep coming.

President Donald Trump’s has made a wild move after new revelations emerged in the Nvidia spy scandal. Trump has acted as a de facto cheerleader for Jensen Huang, the disgraced co-founder of the AI chip company who admitted to an extramarital affair with a woman suspected by the U.S. of being a Chinese spy.

He has repeatedly called for the reinstatement of Huang, 63, who stepped down after the affair, and other relationships inside Nvidia itself, became public. Around three hours after the Times report came out on Sunday, the president posted about the saga on social media.

Also read Giddy Trump, 80, Goes Full Sycophant in Wild 35-Post Spree

“I hope the Board of Nvidia rehires Jensen Huang. It would be the best thing for the Company, and also, for the U.S.A. President DONALD J. TRUMP,” he wrote on Truth Social. The post reads like a response to the Times piece, which reveals that Alice Huang, thought to be 49, was in continual contact with China’s top spy agency, the Ministry of State Security, for over a year during her affair with the Nvidia co-founder.

The Times cites multiple people with knowledge of U.S. intelligence who said Huang reported to the Ministry of State Security as she carried on a secret relationship with Jensen Huang, then head of the world’s leading maker of advanced artificial intelligence chips. She is also said to have met with officials of China’s Ministry of Public Security, the nation’s main law enforcement agency.

Advertisement

Her business partner at Megaspeed, Kang Wei, whom Huang would introduce as her husband, was also linked to the spy agency, U.S. intel suggested, according to Times sources. Huang was an executive at Megaspeed, a Singapore-based company that courted highly sought-after Nvidia chips.

Trump has flat-out claimed that no one warned him that Huang might be a spy, but the Times’ sources said that advisers told the president on at least two occasions that she was reporting to the Chinese spy agency. Trump was reportedly dismissive, saying he didn’t want to get involved, even when his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, implored him to act.last week.

“Usually, what happens with that is that any woman coming to the country that’s a beautiful woman that comes from China, they say she’s a spy. ”Auto-renews at $119.99 yearly. Cancel anytime *Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email. Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s*Substack access provided by the next business day, using your subscription email.

Choosing the Premium plan constitutes your permission to share your subscription email with Substack and your agreement to Substack’s