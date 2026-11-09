Trump Makes Another Controversial Move After Report Melania ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ With Him

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Taylor Swift’s Wedding Faces More Negative News After Report She’s ‘Furious’ Over a ‘Betrayal’ on Her Big Dayon his social platform, Truth Social, on November 7.

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“We need these people to defend us against the Lunatic Left. Dana will be a Press Secretary like none other. Dana, please take the job! ” Melania’s 1 ‘Complaint’ to Trump Revealed After Report She ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ Amid Their ‘Completely Estranged’ Marriage Melania Seemingly Snubs Trump After Report She ‘Feels a Lack of Trust’ With Him Amid Their ‘Completely Estranged’ Marriagethe idea, and there’s only one Dana,” Trump told the media on Sunday, November 8.

“He’s great. You wouldn’t mess around with him so much. I was kidding, of course… he is a very capable guy. ”However, Trump revealed White is set to swing by the White House on Monday, November 9.

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“Dana is actually coming tomorrow, actually, for other reasons,” he told reporters. “I think he was going to be in Washington, so he’s going to come over and see me. ”Now, White isn’t the first high-profile celebrity to circle the press secretary role. Trump’s “No. 1 fan,” rapper, was rumored to be in the running, especially after she joined Trump at a campaign event ahead of the midterm elections.

Related: Melania Reportedly Feels ‘Lack of Trust’ with Trump After Nicki Minaj Stunt—’There’s a Clear Issue of Disrespect’ At the Michigan rally on October 25, Trump praised Minaj before making rather inappropriate comments about her.

“By the way, I looked at one hell of a beautiful a– before… Nicki Minaj. That’s hard to miss,” he told the crowd.

“Stand up! That’s hard to miss. I hope Nicki was not insulted, but we love Nicki. She has been with us for a long time.

” Not the kind of remarks you expect to hear from the President of the United States, who is also married.spoke with Dr. Tracy King, a clinical psychologist, who argued that Trump “essentially objectified Nicki for the point of entertainment. ” Dr. King also indicated that his words may have rubbed his wife, “For a wife watching this, there is a clear issue of disrespect.

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Trump himself was aware he could have caused offence to Nicki Minaj, noted it and then minimized it,” she told the outlet.

“He did not openly consider his wife. Yet his words have consequences for her. The hurt she may feel is not even as simple as jealousy; there is a lack of consideration here that will contribute to a lack of trust. ” The psychologist went on to say, Respect is expressed in how we behave when our significant others are present and when they are not.

Melania will also know that others will see it and make lots of assumptions about her self-respect, as she is in a marriage where she is treated this way. She also has to moderate her public response, as whatever she does becomes the next headline.

”Michael Jackson’s Daughter’s $600 Estate Battle Takes Shocking Turn After Report She Believes She’s ‘Inherited His Business Genius’Harry & Meghan Send Charles Clear Message After Report They Weren’t Invited to What Could Be the King’s ‘Last Christmas’Harry Reportedly ‘Infuriated’ by William’s ‘Genuinely Shocking’ Behavior as He Feels His Brother Wants Him ‘Banished’Taylor Swift’s Wedding Faces More Negative News After Report She’s ‘Furious’ Over a ‘Betrayal’ on Her Big Day. We use vendors that may also process your information to help provide our services.

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