Trump, MAGA fury as Spencer Pratt drops to third in LA mayor race

President Donald Trump called elections in California 'crooked' after Spencer Pratt fell into third place in the LA Mayoral race

The slow vote-counting process in California has been under scrutiny since primaries were held last week, in which right-leaning candidates held leads over left-leaning rivals in the initial count in the mayor and governor elections.

In recent days, Pratt - a registered Republican with a nod of approval from Trump - has seen his lead over Nithya Raman, a Democratic City Council member, fall away, as they compete to join incumbent Karen Bass, also a Democrat, in a run-offIn California's top-two voting system, all candidates are on the same ballot regardless of party, and the top two advance to the general election. With 83 per cent of ballots counted, Raman, is now in second place with 27.1 per cent of the vote ahead of Pratt's 26.7 percent.

Bass is on 34.7 percent of the vote. Trump, who has been repeatedly critical of the count, alleged without evidence in a post on Truth Social on Sunday night that Pratt is being"cheated", adding: “Has anybody been watching the CROOKED Election going on in California. ” His criticism was echoed by voices in the MAGA movement.

Conservative social media influencer Nick Sortor said in a post on X that the election was “absolutely rigged” and needs to be “thoroughly investigated”, while MAGA Voice a pro-Trump account with 1.4m followers, wrote:"We have to stop the steal". California Governor Gavin Newsom has consistently pushed back on the claims, with his press officer mocking Trump's recent allegations of cheating in a post on X saying:"There isn’t a bigger sore loser in the country. Back to bed grandpa! "





Newsweek / 🏆 468. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

MAGA Spins Wild Theory to Explain Spencer Pratt’s Voting FlopMAGA’s loudest voices pulled out their classic excuse like clockwork.

Read more »

Nithya Raman Overtakes Spencer Pratt in L.A. Mayor’s RaceNithya Raman has overtaken Spencer Pratt in the race for L.A.’s next mayor.

Read more »

Spencer Pratt Falls to Third Place in Los Angeles Mayoral Primary ElectionSpencer Pratt has fallen to third place in the Los Angeles mayoral primary election as socialist candidate Nithya Raman surged into second. The Hills star had seen his lead on Raman shrink over the weekend in his quest to face incumbent Karen Bass for a runoff in November.

Read more »

Trump blasts ‘crooked’ California elections as Spencer Pratt falls into 3rd place in LA primaryPresident Trump labeled the California elections “crooked” in a blistering tirade and threatened “great trouble and consternation” if the Republicans are locked out in November’s general election. …

Read more »