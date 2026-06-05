Trump looms large over upcoming primary elections in Washington, DC

Washington, D.C., is gearing up for pivotal primaries this month to elect a new delegate to Congress and a new mayor.

Robert White Jr., center, and Brooke Pinto , right, candidates for Washington D.C. delegate, participate in a forum at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library, Friday, May 29, 2026.

FILE - District of Columbia Mayor Muriel Bowser attends a news conference following a shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association Dinner in Washington, April 25, 2026. As National Guard solider patrol, workers continue to apply a blue protective coating as part of a renovation project to the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool, Friday, May 8, 2026, on the National Mall in Washington.

National Guard members stand near the Lincoln Memorial on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, in Washington. is shaping up as a major campaign issue.

The fresh slate of candidates is weighing how best to approach Trump's Republican administration and congressional control over the heavily Democratic city's affairs.

“It’s going to be a big sea change in city politics, no matter how the elections shake out,” said Amanda Huron, a professor at the University of the District of Columbia who teaches courses on D.C. history and politics. But Washington’s lack of full autonomy brings “all sorts of peculiarities around the city’s governance. ”as part of what he calls a crime-fighting mission. He is putting his personal imprint on the city’s storied landmarks.

AndThe city has long had a unique, if fraught, relationship with the federal government: While residents can vote for their local leaders, they are limited by Washington’s status as a federal district in how much influence they can actually have on the city’s affairs. That limited autonomy has been further squeezed under Trump and his federal law enforcement takeover, launched last year.

On June 16, primaries will be held for those roles, which in an overwhelmingly Democratic city usually dictate who will take the top spot come November. Washington, unlike other cities, does not control its fate. But Congress retains control over local affairs, including the approval of the budget and laws passed by the city council. Congressional members elected by voters from thousands of miles away routinely introduce measures to impact city affairs.

That has meant local leaders must balance pressures from their constituents with the demands of Congress and the administration — an act Bowser was forced to perform repeatedly. , just north of the White House, in 2020. Just months after Trump’s inauguration to his second term, she agreed to remove it in response to pressure from congressional Republicans.and the National Guard into the city have emerged as central themes in the election season.

Right now, about 3,500 troops are in the city — a number authorities say will climb to 5,000 as the country's 250th anniversary celebrations approach. Trump has routinely said his intervention has made Washington “one of the safest" and most beautiful cities in the country, enjoying a historic drop in crime. George told The Associated Press that her top priority is addressing “the affordability crisis here in D.C.

, which the Trump administration has only made worse by unjustly firing federal employees en masse and militarizing our streets. ” McDuffie said his top priority is public safety as crime continues to be an issue. He has said he would add 1,000 police officers over four years, fully staff the 911 call center after years of chronic staffing shortages and take a public health approach to violence reduction.

Both said they would bolster the city’s legal defenses against federal overreach and said Bowser should have been less cooperative with federal authorities as they“When our leaders comply with this administration before being forced, they are giving this regime an enormous advantage,” he said. Pat Wheeler, a native Washingtonian and communications consultant who served as a department head at Morgan State University, applauded Bowser for cooperating with the Trump administration on some aspects.

She noted failure to do so could have sparked retribution and a loss of what little control city officials have.

“Trump can snap his finger and the whole Republican Congress will say, ‘Let’s put a federal control board over the mayor,’” she said. The D.C. delegate position is a nonvoting one, but it grants the nearly 700,000 people of the district, who have no other representation in Congress, a voice through speechmaking on the House floor and bill introduction.during the second Trump administration and not visible enough in the fight against administration and congressional overreach on the city’s autonomy.

She filed paperwork to end her campaign for reelection in January.

“Eleanor Holmes Norton is maybe one of the last major political figures who comes out of the civil rights movement,” said Matt Dallek, a political historian at The George Washington University. "It’s a real passing of the torch. ” The campaigns of candidates running to replace her have centered on local control, Trump and affordability. Frontrunners and council members Pinto and White have also engaged in personal skirmishes questioning the origins of campaign contributions and connections to Republicans.

Pinto told the AP her top priority for the city is self-governance, something that has “never been a true reality for the people of D.C. ”White's campaign has said he's “not willing to continue to see our tax dollars used to allow DC police to cooperate and conspire with federal agents to trample our constitutional rights and to terrorize our communities.

” Brenda Manley, a longtime resident of Ward 7, an area with a storied Black history across the Anacostia River, said the city was well managed despite the tensions with Trump. But she said she hoped all the candidates would spend more time on the campaign focusing on programs that are beneficial to all residents, like a tuition grant program championed by Norton or major strides made in education during Bowser's tenure. Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

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Brenda Manley Donald Trump Washington News Walter Fauntroy Muriel Bowser Elections Eleanor Holmes Norton Amanda Huron Alex Dodd George H.W. Bush U.S. News Politics Robert White

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