Trump Letter to Biden Revealed in Excerpt From Biden's Upcoming Memoir

Biden's upcoming memoir excerpt reveals Donald Trump's January 20, 2021 letter, which praised the Oval Office, prompting a sharp White House response.

President Donald Trump, 80, wrote a handwritten letter to Joe Biden, who was then the incoming commander in chief, according to an excerpt from Biden's upcoming memoir published on Tuesday, November 10. The excerpt, which Biden's memoir publishes in full on its release, describes a letter dated January 20, 2021, the day Biden took office. Biden's account includes a photocopy of the original letter, which was left in an envelope addressed to the 46th president with the label '46.'

The letter reached Biden's hands at a moment of transition between two administrations. In the excerpt, Trump praised the building and its history in warm, formal language. The White House later responded to the excerpt with a statement that criticized Biden's own conduct in office.

Also read Biden Reveals Weird Secret Letter Trump Left in Oval Office

Trump's Letter Praised the Oval Office and Its History

Donald Trump's letter to Joe Biden described his daily work in the Oval Office as a blessing beyond imagination. Trump wrote that history resounds from every wall, statue, painting and corner of the room, and he described each staircase, hallway and door as leading to another memory and another inflection point in the story of America.

Trump also urged Biden to take a moment every single day to consider his place in history and the people who came before him. He wrote that Biden now had the opportunity to choose his place in history and that he trusted Biden to remain true to himself and the American people. Trump closed the letter by telling Biden that millions of people were depending on him, and he ended with a blessing for Biden, his wife Jill Biden and the United States.

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In the excerpt, Trump also complimented Biden, now 83, by writing that he knew how much Biden loved the American people. The tone of the letter was courteous, and Biden's memoir presents it as an unusually cordial message from a political rival.

Biden Describes the Letter as a Surprise From a Rival

Joe Biden wrote in his memoir that Donald Trump had deeply destabilized American democracy and had not offered the traditional meeting between presidents. Biden said that the letter nonetheless offered his best wishes in warm language that sounded like it came from an old friend.

The White House responded to the excerpt with a statement on Tuesday that criticized Biden's performance in Washington, D.C. The statement said that Joe Biden should have heeded the president's wise words but instead tried to destroy the country and weaponize the justice system against his political enemies. The statement was issued by the White House and attributed to its communications director, and it framed Trump's letter as advice Biden had ignored.

The two accounts directly contradict each other. Biden's memoir presents the letter as a rare gesture of goodwill, while the White House uses the same letter to argue that Biden failed to follow Trump's guidance once he left office.

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Why the Memoir Excerpt Matters for Political Record

The excerpt matters because it puts a written record of a transfer-of-power message into public view. Biden's memoir supplies the date, the envelope label and a description of the physical letter, which allows readers to assess the document's wording directly against the claims made in the book and in the White House statement.

The release also gives the public a first look at how two former rivals characterized their relationship in writing. Biden's account, the letter text and the White House response together show that the two sides still disagree sharply about the legacy of the 2021 transition, even as the letter itself was written in courteous terms.

Further details of Biden's memoir will be available to readers when the full book is published, and the excerpt indicates that the memoir will continue to address Trump's conduct and the transfer of power directly.