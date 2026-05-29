'While working Americans struggle to put food on the table, Trump has found another way to cut costs for the ultra-wealthy,' said one House Democrat. 'Same story, different day.'

Trump Lets Big Corporations Dodge $40 Billion in Taxes as He Jacks Up Costs for Working Class "While working Americans struggle to put food on the table, Trump has found another way to cut costs for the ultra-wealthy," said one House Democrat.

"Same story, different day. " President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw the US from a global effort to rein in corporate tax-dodging has allowed major American companies to avoid at least $40 billion in income taxes, a significant win for profitable business at a time whenFriday that American Express, Paypal, Pepsi, and other major US-based corporations "avoided taxes by attributing hundreds of billions of dollars in earnings to low- or no-tax foreign locales like Cyprus, Bermuda, The Times noted that the companies often "funneled the profits through subsidiaries in places where they had no employees, offices, or customers.

" "Some companies using tax havens to avoid US income tax rely on federal funding for their profits," the newspaper reported. "Thermo Fisher Scientific, the scientific equipment maker, cut its taxes by $3.5 billion last year via Malta. Honeywell, which received over $30 billion in Defense Department contracts over the past decade, used Swiss units to cut its tax rate by more than a quarter—or $301 million—last year.

"to enact a minimum corporate tax and other measures to stop companies from avoiding taxes by offshoring their profits. The Trump administration's top international tax official, Rebecca Burch, formerly worked for Ernst & Young, which has lobbied on behalf of "While working Americans struggle to put food on the table, Trump has found another way to cut costs for the ultra-wealthy," US Rep. Debbie Dingell wrote in response to the Times reporting.

"Same story, different day. " Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have delivered big for corporate America since taking power after the 2024 elections,and Economic Policy found that at least 88 of the largest corporations in the US paid nothing in federal income tax in fiscal year 2025, "at least in part due to two separate packages of corporate tax cuts pushed through by theThe Times noted Friday that the TCJA enacted "a few new levies, including one on profits that companies moved into tax havens.

" "But the provision contained an escape hatch: it permitted companies to blend the profits and taxes reported in places like Germany,, or Japan with earnings reported in tax havens like Grand Cayman," the Times explained. "That, in turn, helps many companies avoid the new offshore tax.

" The Trump administration also cut a deal earlier this this year with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that makes it easier for US-headquartered companies to relocate profits in more favorable countries,It’s been nearly 30 years since I co-founded Common Dreams with my late wife, Lina Newhouser. We had the radical notion that journalism should serve the public good, not corporate profits.

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But if that support retreats or dries up, so do we. President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw the US from a global effort to rein in corporate tax-dodging has allowed major American companies to avoid at least $40 billion in income taxes, a significant win for profitable business at a time whenFriday that American Express, Paypal, Pepsi, and other major US-based corporations "avoided taxes by attributing hundreds of billions of dollars in earnings to low- or no-tax foreign locales like Cyprus, Bermuda, The Times noted that the companies often "funneled the profits through subsidiaries in places where they had no employees, offices, or customers.

" "Some companies using tax havens to avoid US income tax rely on federal funding for their profits," the newspaper reported. "Thermo Fisher Scientific, the scientific equipment maker, cut its taxes by $3.5 billion last year via Malta. Honeywell, which received over $30 billion in Defense Department contracts over the past decade, used Swiss units to cut its tax rate by more than a quarter—or $301 million—last year.

"to enact a minimum corporate tax and other measures to stop companies from avoiding taxes by offshoring their profits. The Trump administration's top international tax official, Rebecca Burch, formerly worked for Ernst & Young, which has lobbied on behalf of "While working Americans struggle to put food on the table, Trump has found another way to cut costs for the ultra-wealthy," US Rep. Debbie Dingell wrote in response to the Times reporting.

"Same story, different day. " Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have delivered big for corporate America since taking power after the 2024 elections,and Economic Policy found that at least 88 of the largest corporations in the US paid nothing in federal income tax in fiscal year 2025, "at least in part due to two separate packages of corporate tax cuts pushed through by theThe Times noted Friday that the TCJA enacted "a few new levies, including one on profits that companies moved into tax havens.

" "But the provision contained an escape hatch: it permitted companies to blend the profits and taxes reported in places like Germany,, or Japan with earnings reported in tax havens like Grand Cayman," the Times explained. "That, in turn, helps many companies avoid the new offshore tax.

" The Trump administration also cut a deal earlier this this year with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that makes it easier for US-headquartered companies to relocate profits in more favorable countries,President Donald Trump's decision last year to withdraw the US from a global effort to rein in corporate tax-dodging has allowed major American companies to avoid at least $40 billion in income taxes, a significant win for profitable business at a time whenFriday that American Express, Paypal, Pepsi, and other major US-based corporations "avoided taxes by attributing hundreds of billions of dollars in earnings to low- or no-tax foreign locales like Cyprus, Bermuda, The Times noted that the companies often "funneled the profits through subsidiaries in places where they had no employees, offices, or customers.

" "Some companies using tax havens to avoid US income tax rely on federal funding for their profits," the newspaper reported. "Thermo Fisher Scientific, the scientific equipment maker, cut its taxes by $3.5 billion last year via Malta. Honeywell, which received over $30 billion in Defense Department contracts over the past decade, used Swiss units to cut its tax rate by more than a quarter—or $301 million—last year.

"to enact a minimum corporate tax and other measures to stop companies from avoiding taxes by offshoring their profits. The Trump administration's top international tax official, Rebecca Burch, formerly worked for Ernst & Young, which has lobbied on behalf of "While working Americans struggle to put food on the table, Trump has found another way to cut costs for the ultra-wealthy," US Rep. Debbie Dingell wrote in response to the Times reporting.

"Same story, different day. " Trump and his Republican allies in Congress have delivered big for corporate America since taking power after the 2024 elections,and Economic Policy found that at least 88 of the largest corporations in the US paid nothing in federal income tax in fiscal year 2025, "at least in part due to two separate packages of corporate tax cuts pushed through by theThe Times noted Friday that the TCJA enacted "a few new levies, including one on profits that companies moved into tax havens.

" "But the provision contained an escape hatch: it permitted companies to blend the profits and taxes reported in places like Germany,, or Japan with earnings reported in tax havens like Grand Cayman," the Times explained. "That, in turn, helps many companies avoid the new offshore tax.

" The Trump administration also cut a deal earlier this this year with the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development that makes it easier for US-headquartered companies to relocate profits in more favorable countries,The 1% own and operate the corporate media. They are doing everything they can to defend the status quo, squash dissent and protect the wealthy and the powerful. The Common Dreams media model is different. We cover the news that matters to the 99%.

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